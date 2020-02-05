Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Excavator fatally crushes BCC employee

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
A BULAWAYO City Council (BCC) employee was last week crushed to death by an excavator while servicing stands at Selborne Park.

Bulawayo provincial police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube confirmed the incident, but declined to disclose the name of the deceased.

"Police are currently investigating the sudden death of a 40-year-old man who was servicing stands at Selbourne Park suburb. The man was crushed by the front-end loader and died on the spot," Ncube said.

He said the accident happened on February 6, around 12pm.

Council spokesperson Nesisa Mpofu asked for questions through email yesterday morning and had not responded to them at the time of going to print.

Source - newsday

