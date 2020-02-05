Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Black Mambazo's Joseph Shabalala dies

by Staff reporter
57 secs ago | Views
Ladysmith Black Mambazo founder Joseph Shabalala has died at Life Eugene Marais Hospital on Tuesday.

Details are still emerging, however the group's manager Xolani Majozi said that the 78-year-old was suffering from complications from a back surgery in 2012 that left him wheelchair bound.

Joseph was born on 28 August in 1941 and was well known for his unique and stirring vocals. The group has won five Grammy awards and travelled the world, putting South Africa's music scene on the map in a innovative way.

A life changing moment for Joseph and the group happened in 1986, when Paul Simon travelled to South Africa to collaborate with local artists for his Graceland album.

Paul and Joseph formed a special and well-documented bond when the group, co-composed, and they all composed the now-famous song, Homeless.

After that the group's popularity spread all over the globe, and since then they have sold records popular enough to earn platinum disc certification.

In 1987, the group won their first Grammy for Shaka Zulu.

*This is a breaking story and will be updated as more details emerge.

Source - channel24

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Cheating mom confesses

44 mins ago | 542 Views

Excavator fatally crushes BCC employee

45 mins ago | 180 Views

Malayitshas and others to pay more in toll fees to drive from Joburg to Beitbridge and back

1 hr ago | 718 Views

Zimbabwe NPA, judiciary captured by 'cartels'

2 hrs ago | 599 Views

Zimbabwe cartels are untouchable, says Prosecutor-General

2 hrs ago | 1339 Views

'RELOAD will break vicious cycle of disputed elections' said MDC - rubbish, it is time for plan B

2 hrs ago | 348 Views

Prosecutor-General confirms State capture by cartels

2 hrs ago | 582 Views

Mnangagwa street name change shocks Kwekwe city fathers

2 hrs ago | 1184 Views

Kwekwe to name street after Tsvangirai

2 hrs ago | 723 Views

Mutambara's Zimsec prognosis will hurt the poor

2 hrs ago | 460 Views

'Mnangagwa ignoring Mbeki's phone calls'

2 hrs ago | 1281 Views

Chamisa rules out GNU

2 hrs ago | 528 Views

WATCH: Thomas Mapfumo questions Chiwenga's wealth

2 hrs ago | 1212 Views

Hundreds marooned in Binga as heavy rains persist

2 hrs ago | 649 Views

Chamisa suspends MDC Masvingo provincial executive

3 hrs ago | 680 Views

Woman burns down ‘cheating' husband's car

3 hrs ago | 1178 Views

Chamisa dates Midlands

3 hrs ago | 390 Views

Post-Mugabe confusion unfathomable

3 hrs ago | 460 Views

Bunking civil servants to lose salaries

3 hrs ago | 703 Views

New research examines Mnangagwa's promises

3 hrs ago | 379 Views

Chirundu Border Post to operate 24 hours

3 hrs ago | 280 Views

Lafarge chief executive leaves Zimbabwe operations

3 hrs ago | 448 Views

Chinese miner in human rights abuse storm

3 hrs ago | 183 Views

Zimbabwe pension funds to invest offshore

3 hrs ago | 154 Views

Mental exam request for man who refused to pay for petrol

3 hrs ago | 534 Views

Victoria Falls mayor granted $1 500 bail

3 hrs ago | 226 Views

Victoria Falls mayor granted $1 500 bail

3 hrs ago | 193 Views

Businessman loses more property over debt

3 hrs ago | 334 Views

Minister Modi stops competitors from selling roller meal at inflated price

3 hrs ago | 588 Views

Zacc, NPA claims to be fighting cartels

3 hrs ago | 197 Views

AK-47 shots fired as gang raids Bulawayo home

3 hrs ago | 661 Views

Bulawayo Bomber for prepares for maiden Germany fight

4 hrs ago | 197 Views

Zupco bus, 2 kombis and a Honda Fit in fatal collision

4 hrs ago | 681 Views

Zimbabwe needs 3 000 more schools

4 hrs ago | 129 Views

Kuda Tagwirei is Zimbabwe's de-facto Finance Minister, says Biti

4 hrs ago | 1467 Views

Makorokozas arrests top 2 500

4 hrs ago | 221 Views

Footprints give away cable thieves

4 hrs ago | 269 Views

Nurse syndicate channel ARVs to black market

4 hrs ago | 277 Views

Two chiefs arrested over misuse of national flag

4 hrs ago | 268 Views

Bus hits cattle, 51 injured

11 hrs ago | 1605 Views

Heavy rains to pound Bulawayo, Matebeleland South today

11 hrs ago | 2690 Views

Zanu-PF SA on mobilisation drive

11 hrs ago | 595 Views

US$-RTGS court ruling challenged

11 hrs ago | 1419 Views

Chamisa's security guard slaps ZBC cameraman

11 hrs ago | 2175 Views

Throwback: Tsvangirai's open zip, open mouth and shut mind

12 hrs ago | 1030 Views

Jonathan Moyo goes for broke to force his way into MDC

12 hrs ago | 4234 Views

Tsvangirai to be posthumously honoured in the UK

12 hrs ago | 692 Views

Zanu-PF's game of fools to deceive the downtrodden

12 hrs ago | 301 Views

Old guard, Zimbabwe military in firm control

12 hrs ago | 788 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days