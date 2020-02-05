News / National
Voter apathy hits Zimbabwe by-elections
INDEPENDENT electoral watchdog, Zimbabwe Electoral Support Network (Zesn), has expressed concern over growing voter apathy after less than half of registered voters turned out for Kuwadzana and Mwenezi by-elections over the weekend.
In the elections held over the weekend in Kuwadzana, Adonia Shoko of MDC won the by-election with 1 517 votes against Zanu-PF candidate Lloyd Makuwe's 718 votes.
Zanu-PF's Samuel Kwinika, however, walloped MDC's Shepherd Dzuda in Mwenezi, garnering 1 811 votes against a humiliating 27 votes for the opposition party.
Although Zesn observed that the elections were generally peaceful, a departure from the history of past violent elections, the dwindling number of voters was a worrying trend.
Zesn observed that voters shunned the by-elections with the number of votes decreasing drastically, particularly in Kuwadzana.
"As with many other by-elections held before, Zesn observed worrying voter apathy in the by-elections, voter population dropped by 55 in Kuwadzana from 11 180 to 11 125, voter turnout was 20% in Kuwadzana," Zesn said in statement yesterday.
It noted that in Kuwadzana there was a decrease of over 7 000 votes between the total votes cast in the harmonised polls and by-elections for both parties.
"There was a decrease of over 7 000 votes between the total votes cast in the harmonised elections and the by-election in Kuwadzana. Votes for Zanu-PF decreased by 1 324 while for the MDC Alliance there was a decrease of 5 353 votes between the 2018 harmonised elections and the by-election."
In Mwenezi, the MDC Alliance lost to Zanu-PF by a margin of 1 784 votes. The seat was uncontested in the 2018 harmonised elections. Turnout was comparatively higher in Mwenezi where 50% of the registered voters cast their vote.
Zesn applauded voters for a peaceful election.
"The network commends voters in Mwenezi and Kuwadzana for casting their votes in peace, but is nevertheless dismayed by the voter apathy during municipal by-elections which continues to persist in the country".
The electoral watchdog urged political parties to encourage their supporters to take part in by-elections to reduce voter indifference.
"Political parties should encourage their supporters to participate in municipal by-elections so as to address voter apathy."
