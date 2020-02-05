Zanu PF aligned headman assaulted by villagers over social welfare food

News / National

by Stephen Jakes

A Zanu PF aligned headman was recently assaulted by his subjects in Hurungwe following a dispute over social welfare food.This is revealed in the latest Zimbabwe Peace Project Report."A Headman aligned to Zanu PF identified as Makisi in Mashuma, Ward 17 Hurungwe West under Chief Nyamhunga was assaulted by villagers on 24 January 2020. It is alleged that, during a social welfare maize grain distribution at Mashuma business centre, Headman Makisi was bashed by an angry mob after he had replaced a female villager from the beneficiaries list with his wife's name," ZPP reported."This did not go down well with the woman who then shoved the Headman, when Makisi tried to retaliate other beneficiaries intervened and assaulted him."