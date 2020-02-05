EXCLUSIVE: ZANU PF Youth leaders sued for 10 million

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu















Grain Millers Association of Zimbabwe Chairman Tafadzwa Musasa has slapped former ZANU PF Youth leaders Lewis Matutu and Godfrey Tsenengamu with a ZWL10 million lawsuit arising from their press conference where they accused him of working with a cartel of white people to divert maize to the black market and causing a shortage of maize meal in the country.The embattled pair have been given 10 working days to respond to the summons if they wish to defend their statements in court.Through his lawyers, Wintertons Musarara Musarara said the statements uttered by the suspended ZANU PF Youth leaders were meant to tarnish his image and brand him as a corrupt businessman who was abusing state resources to enrich himself at the expense of the general populace.On Monday we exclusively revealed that Tsenengamu and another suspended Youth leader Pupurai Togarepi accused Musarara of being corrupt in June 2019 and in December of the same year they approached him to seek funding for their projects.Musarara supported their charity initiatives.The Harar3e based businessman has been hailed by President Emmerson Mnangagwa as one of the youthful people who are assisting the government to curb the maize meal shortage in the country.Read the full summons below: