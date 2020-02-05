Latest News Editor's Choice


Kuda Tagwirei 'takes over' ZANU PF Politiburo

by Mandla Ndlovu
Oil baron Kuda Tagwirei has been reported to have taken over the financial affairs of ZANU PF Politiburo by being the chief buyer of cars and becoming the paymaster to the members of the highest ZANU PF decision making board.

Journalist Hopewell Chin'ono has revealed that a ZANU PF politiburo member told him HOW Tagwirei had captured ZANU PF.

"A ZANUPF politburo member has confirmed to me that all their cars were bought by Kuda Tagwirei, and that he also pays their salaries, and provides fuel to them. In other words, ZANUPF has been captured by a cartel King! This confirms what the Prosecutor General said earlier!" Chin'ono said.


On Monday the Prosecutor General said the media and ZACC were captured by the cartels.

Said, Hodzi, "it is difficult to deal with cartels because of their stranglehold on key State institutions such as the judiciary, the media, the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission, the police and political parties."



Most Popular In 7 Days