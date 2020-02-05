Latest News Editor's Choice


Bulawayo court deports 21 Ugandans

by Mandla Ndlovu
A Bulawayo court has ordered the deportation of 21 Ugandan nationals who were convicted  for illegally entering into the country.

Magistrate Tinashe Tashaya convicted the Ugandans and sentenced them to serve three months in prison, which was wholly suspended for five years on condition that they do not commit a similar offence within the same period.

Magistrate Tashaya also ordered that the Ugandan nationals be deported in terms of Zimbabwean laws to their country of origin.

In  a  statement the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights said the 21 Ugandans were arrested on Saturday after being intercepted by some Zimbabwe Republic Police officers at Nyamandlovu tollgate along the Bulawayo-Victoria Falls highway and charged with failing to appear before an immigration officer as defined in section 32(5)9b) of the Immigration Act.

The Ugandan nationals include Tomson Barisigara aged 30 years, Martin Katerega aged 28 years, Elizabethy Kisembo aged 48 years, Abdul Katumba aged 44 years, Habiibu Kiggundu aged 36 years, Hamuza Asiimwe aged 27 years, George Willy Ochom aged 26 years, Hassan Kagaba aged 38 years, Rasul Dalausi aged 26 years, Shafic Senyange aged 22 years, Kasango Umar aged 27 years, Adam Kagaba aged 47 years, Nakitende Peninah aged 26 years, Magezi Gadafi aged 38 years, Opio Peter aged 26 years, Muzimba Solomon Ssemakula aged 26 years, Kato Derrick Kimera aged 29 years, Alex Kiganda aged 25 years, Ramazan Masereka aged 23 years and Mugerwa Sulaiman aged 29 years.




