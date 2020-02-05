Latest News Editor's Choice


Mealie meal price goes up

by Mandla Ndlovu
1 hr ago | Views
The Minister of Finance Mthuli Ncube has announced that the price of roller meal has been reviewed from ZWL$50 to ZWL$70.

The announcement came a day after ZANU PF Minister Raj Modi stopped shop owners from selling the much sort after commodity for a price above ZWL$50.

Find the statement from the Ministry below:

In December 2019, Government introduced a roller meal subsidy pegged at ZWL$50 per 10kg bag in order to protect the vulnerable groups. However, the wide gap between the market and the subsidised price has created undesirable arbitrage opportunities for unscrupulous players, resulting in the market and supply distortions.

In view of the above, I am pleased to announce that Government has reviewed upwards the subsidised price from ZWL$50 to ZWL$70 per 10kg bag of roller meal against the prevailing market price of the product.

Implementation of the new subsidy price is with immediate effect.

Government will announce a strengthened targeting system in due course such that deserving vulnerable citizens as intended by the subsidy policy benefit.

Most Popular In 7 Days