Roller meal price hiked by 40%

by Staff reporter
1 min ago | Views
Government has reviewed the price of subsidised roller meal to $70 from $50 per 10 kilogrammes with immediate effect.

In December 2019, Government introduced a roller meal subsidy pegged at $50 per 10kg bag in order to protect vulnerable members of society.

However, the wide gap between the market and the subsidised price has created arbitrage opportunities for unscrupulous players in the industry, resulting in market and supply distortions. Minister of Finance and Economic Development Professor Mthuli Ncube said the implementation of the new subsidy price is with immediate effect.

"In view of the above, I am pleased to announce that Government has reviewed upwards the subsidised price from $50 to $70 per 10kg bag of roller meal against the prevailing market price of the product. Government will announce a strengthened targeting system in due course such that deserving vulnerable citizens as intended by the subsidy policy benefit,' said the Minister.



Source - the herald

