Airforce deployed to Binga district

by Mandla Ndlovu
The Ministry of Local Government and Public Works have announced that the Airforce of Zimbabwe has deployed two helicopters to Binga district after floods hit the area leaving a trail of destruction.

In a statement the Ministry said, "The Rapid Assessment by the District Civil Protection Committee indicates that there could be more people affected considering the genera! settlement patterns in Binga District. As an immediate intervention; the Airforce of Zimbabwe, being an active member of the Emergency Services Sub-committee has mobilized two helicopters to assist the affected families.

"The Sub-Aqua Unit stationed at Fairbridge in Bulawayo were also mobilized. The District Civil Protection Committee was directed to intensify their assessments until they ascertain the actual number of people affected and those in need of assistance. The Civil Protection Department is dispatching 100 tents and blankets to Binga."

The flooded area is said to be located at a place where four rivers meet namely; Sibwambwa, Sikanda, Namapande and Manyenyengwa.

 21 families in the flood plain are reportedly marooned and 11 others are being assisted to reach safer zones.

In case of emergency members of the public have been requested to contact 0712236384 or the nearest police station.



Source - Byo24News

