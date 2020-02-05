Mnangagwa tops Biti's corruption list

News / National

by Staff writer

OPPOSITION MDC Vice President Tendai Biti says President Emmerson Mnangagwa is the most corrupt individual in Zimbabwe.Biti has also called for the arrest and prosecution of Mnangagwa whose corrupt activities threaten to ground the country's already troubled economy.Biti ranked Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube on second position and Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe governor as the third most corrupt person while Vice President Constantino Chiwenga trails at number nine.Watch the video below Biti's line-up of corrupt individuals: