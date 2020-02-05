BREAKING: 27 injured in another ZUPCO accident

News / National

by Staff reporter

Twenty-seven people were injured this afternoon when a Zimbabwe United Passengers Company (ZUPCO) bus bound for Harare veered off the road and overturned near Beatrice, in Mashonaland East province.The accident occurred at the 57-kilometre peg along the Harare-Masvingo Road. Mashonaland East Provincial Police spokesperson Inspector Tendai Mwanza confirmed the accident."The accident occurred today in the afternoon, where a ZUPCO bus plying Zvishavane-Harare route had an accident at the 57-km peg along Masvingo-Harare road. Reports are that on approaching the 57-km peg, the driver lost control of the bus and it veered off the road, overturned and landed on its right side."Out of the 67 passengers who were on board, 27 were injured and were rushed to Beatrice Hospital for treatment. We are still investigating the cause of the accident," Inspector Mwanza said.He urged drivers to take extreme caution in this rainy weather saying roads are usually slippery when it is raining."Roads are usually very slippery when it is raining, we urge drivers to exercise extreme caution in this rainy weather to avoid accidents."