Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Why Tagwirei sold his Trafigura stake

by Staff reporter
1 min ago | Views
BUSINESSMAN Kudakwashe Tagwirei apparently sold his stake in multinational commodities firm Trafigura to allow him - among other things - to perform his role without conflict as an advisor to President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

This comes as Tagwirei has been targeted by some Zanu-PF officials for the central role he has played in the country's fuel industry - where there are fresh ructions for the control of the lucrative sector.

It also comes as the Sakunda Holdings boss has lately been accused of being among the businesspeople who are allegedly fuelling corruption in the country.

Well-placed sources told the Daily News at the weekend that Tagwirei had been under pressure to sell his stake in Trafigura after both Mnangagwa and other Presidential Advisory Council (PAC) members apparently expressed their discomfort about discussing matters pertaining to the fuel industry in their caucuses when he was also a major player.

"After carefully considering his position in the PAC and the concerns coming from the president and advisory council members, Tagwirei decided to exit Trafigura.

"It was nothing extraordinary, but a decision made after taking into account his role in the PAC, the conflict that his continued role in Trafigura brought and other considerations.

"With regards to his PAC role, he could not in all honesty offer advice to the president and the council on the fuel sector without questions being asked about his investments in the industry," one of the sources said.
Last week, Trafigura — a multinational commodities firm — announced that it had signed an agreement to become a 100 percent owner of Trafigura Zimbabwe in December last year.

"This follows the purchase of Sakunda Holding's 51 percent stake in the company which is currently awaiting final regulatory approval.

"This will bring improved clarity on Trafigura's activities in the country, an opportunity for more robust financing of Trafigura Zimbabwe and aims to help improve the security of supply of fuel to Zimbabwe.

"Trafigura wishes to assure Trafigura Zimbabwe's counter parties that the change in ownership will not cause any interruption to …   supply of fuel to Zimbabwe," Trafigura said last week.

Source - daily

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa lashed over limited reforms

20 secs ago | 0 Views

BREAKING: 27 injured in another ZUPCO accident

40 mins ago | 310 Views

Bulawayo should have 1 grave for entire family to save space

2 hrs ago | 396 Views

Gift Banda dragged to court for forgery

2 hrs ago | 856 Views

Zimbabwe domestic workers' gazetted salary enough for a bundle of vegetables

3 hrs ago | 817 Views

Mnangagwa tops Biti's corruption list

3 hrs ago | 1370 Views

Airforce deployed in Binga district

3 hrs ago | 1151 Views

Egodini Mall contract to be terminated if it misses March 2020 milestone

3 hrs ago | 753 Views

Roller meal price hiked by 40%

3 hrs ago | 1180 Views

Mnangagwa back from Addis Ababa

3 hrs ago | 414 Views

Villager axed on the head during a beer drink

3 hrs ago | 444 Views

BCC urged to revive city status

4 hrs ago | 291 Views

Mnangagwa insincere on corruption fight - Chamisa

4 hrs ago | 494 Views

BCC Economic development officer invited to SA for Annual Marula festival

4 hrs ago | 133 Views

Mealie meal price goes up

4 hrs ago | 621 Views

Inspirational Martin Luther King Jr. Quotes on Leadership

4 hrs ago | 280 Views

What is a Career Path of the Most In-demand Workers of Offshore Oil Rigs?

4 hrs ago | 139 Views

MDC youths snub Godfrey Tsenengamu

4 hrs ago | 1095 Views

Africa Cup of Nations 2021

5 hrs ago | 544 Views

Bulawayo court deports 21 Ugandans

5 hrs ago | 619 Views

Taking a loan responsibly

5 hrs ago | 456 Views

Harare man arrested over fake ZUPCO IDs

6 hrs ago | 871 Views

Taking a look back at the hey days of Zimbabwean football

7 hrs ago | 1119 Views

Zanu-PF in mass recruitment drive in SA

7 hrs ago | 1544 Views

Kuda Tagwirei 'takes over' ZANU PF Politiburo

8 hrs ago | 7099 Views

EXCLUSIVE: ZANU PF Youth leaders sued for 10 million

9 hrs ago | 4022 Views

Zanu PF aligned headman assaulted by villagers over social welfare food

9 hrs ago | 1261 Views

ZCTU calls for adoption of rand as local currency has failed

9 hrs ago | 1584 Views

Black Mambazo's Joseph Shabalala dies

9 hrs ago | 2379 Views

Cheating mom confesses

10 hrs ago | 4712 Views

Excavator fatally crushes BCC employee

10 hrs ago | 1452 Views

Malayitshas and others to pay more in toll fees to drive from Joburg to Beitbridge and back

11 hrs ago | 2792 Views

Zimbabwe NPA, judiciary captured by 'cartels'

11 hrs ago | 1467 Views

Zimbabwe cartels are untouchable, says Prosecutor-General

11 hrs ago | 4548 Views

'RELOAD will break vicious cycle of disputed elections' said MDC - rubbish, it is time for plan B

11 hrs ago | 1001 Views

Prosecutor-General confirms State capture by cartels

11 hrs ago | 1408 Views

Mnangagwa street name change shocks Kwekwe city fathers

11 hrs ago | 3471 Views

Kwekwe to name street after Tsvangirai

11 hrs ago | 1783 Views

Mutambara's Zimsec prognosis will hurt the poor

11 hrs ago | 1335 Views

'Mnangagwa ignoring Mbeki's phone calls'

12 hrs ago | 3860 Views

Chamisa rules out GNU

12 hrs ago | 1200 Views

WATCH: Thomas Mapfumo questions Chiwenga's wealth

12 hrs ago | 8496 Views

Hundreds marooned in Binga as heavy rains persist

12 hrs ago | 1597 Views

Chamisa suspends MDC Masvingo provincial executive

12 hrs ago | 1588 Views

Woman burns down ‘cheating' husband's car

12 hrs ago | 2209 Views

Post-Mugabe confusion unfathomable

12 hrs ago | 803 Views

Bunking civil servants to lose salaries

12 hrs ago | 1243 Views

New research examines Mnangagwa's promises

12 hrs ago | 843 Views

Lafarge chief executive leaves Zimbabwe operations

12 hrs ago | 1032 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days