Grain Millers Association snubs Wadyajena

News / National

by Staff Reporter

Gran Millers Association of Zimbabwe chairperson Tafadzwa Musarara, fingered by the Zanu-PF youth league as part of the "corrupt cartel" on Tuesday snubbed the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Lands, Agriculture, Water and Rural Resettlement.This is the fourth time the Musarara led organisation has refused to appear before the committee led by Zanu-PF MP Justice Mayor Wadyajena.Th committee wants GIMAZ to explain how it used the estimated $30 million it received from central government for the purchase of wheat.However, GMAZ, through its lawyers, said they were not willing to appear before the Wadyajena led committee especially with the Zanu-PF MP, whom they accused of bias, at its helm.Instead, GMAZ said they would rather appear before the Public Accounts Committee chaired by MDC Alliance deputy president Tendai Biti."We have received a letter from GMAZ lawyers indicating that they are not ready to appear before our committee. GMAZ also stated that that I should not be chairing this Committee and are preferring to appear before the Public Accounts Committee and are saying we are not being fair to them," said Wadyajena in an address to the press after the aborted hearing."But as a committee we have decided that they must appear before this committee to explain the funds they have received from the treasury about $27 million from 2015 to 2018 for refurbishing the silos. We are not fighting individuals in GMAZ but we want the organisation to send its representatives to the committee to clarify some issues with the committee."Zanu-PF removed Pupurai Togarepi as leader of the youth league and suspended his deputy Lewis Matutu and commissar Godfrey Tsenengamu for a year after singling out Musarara and Billy Rautenbach and Kuda Tagwirei as members of the "corrupt" cartel.