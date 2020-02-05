First lady blesses young pregnant women

News / National

by Paul Ndou

First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa through her Angel of Hope foundation blessed 30 young women with baby blankets in Rushinga today.

Mnangagwa was supported by Postal Telecomunication Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ) in donating to the less previledged.She did not have soft words at families who were encouraging early childhood marriages in Mashonaland Central province."I am donating these blankets with a heavy heart as my rural province is topping on early childhood marriages why are families accepting bride prices for young girls," she said."It is very disturbing to see children with their own children as well this should stop."Mnangagwa also donated 1000 sanitary peds to five schools which will be shared among girls from Chomutukutu primary and Secondary schools, Gwangwava Secondary, Masvaire primary school and Magaranhewe Secondary School.