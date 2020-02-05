Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

First lady blesses young pregnant women

by Paul Ndou
1 min ago | Views
First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa through her Angel of Hope foundation blessed 30 young women with baby blankets in Rushinga today.


Mnangagwa was supported by Postal Telecomunication Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ) in donating to the less previledged.

She did not have soft words at families who were encouraging early childhood marriages in Mashonaland Central province.

"I am donating these blankets with a heavy heart as my rural province is topping on early childhood marriages why are families accepting bride prices for young girls," she said.

"It is very disturbing to see children with their own children as well this should stop."

Mnangagwa also donated 1000 sanitary peds to five schools which will be shared among girls from Chomutukutu primary and Secondary schools, Gwangwava Secondary, Masvaire primary school and Magaranhewe Secondary School.

Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Grain Millers Association snubs Wadyajena

1 hr ago | 405 Views

Mnangagwa lashed over limited reforms

2 hrs ago | 481 Views

Why Tagwirei sold his Trafigura stake

2 hrs ago | 936 Views

BREAKING: 27 injured in another ZUPCO accident

2 hrs ago | 1172 Views

Bulawayo should have 1 grave for entire family to save space

3 hrs ago | 699 Views

Gift Banda dragged to court for forgery

4 hrs ago | 1353 Views

Zimbabwe domestic workers' gazetted salary enough for a bundle of vegetables

4 hrs ago | 1298 Views

Mnangagwa tops Biti's corruption list

4 hrs ago | 1927 Views

Airforce deployed in Binga district

4 hrs ago | 1477 Views

Egodini Mall contract to be terminated if it misses March 2020 milestone

5 hrs ago | 940 Views

Roller meal price hiked by 40%

5 hrs ago | 1323 Views

Mnangagwa back from Addis Ababa

5 hrs ago | 440 Views

Villager axed on the head during a beer drink

5 hrs ago | 497 Views

BCC urged to revive city status

5 hrs ago | 329 Views

Mnangagwa insincere on corruption fight - Chamisa

5 hrs ago | 554 Views

BCC Economic development officer invited to SA for Annual Marula festival

5 hrs ago | 143 Views

Mealie meal price goes up

6 hrs ago | 707 Views

Inspirational Martin Luther King Jr. Quotes on Leadership

6 hrs ago | 312 Views

What is a Career Path of the Most In-demand Workers of Offshore Oil Rigs?

6 hrs ago | 167 Views

MDC youths snub Godfrey Tsenengamu

6 hrs ago | 1191 Views

Africa Cup of Nations 2021

6 hrs ago | 581 Views

Bulawayo court deports 21 Ugandans

6 hrs ago | 697 Views

Taking a loan responsibly

6 hrs ago | 488 Views

Harare man arrested over fake ZUPCO IDs

7 hrs ago | 901 Views

Taking a look back at the hey days of Zimbabwean football

8 hrs ago | 1242 Views

Zanu-PF in mass recruitment drive in SA

9 hrs ago | 1662 Views

Kuda Tagwirei 'takes over' ZANU PF Politiburo

9 hrs ago | 7757 Views

EXCLUSIVE: ZANU PF Youth leaders sued for 10 million

10 hrs ago | 4260 Views

Zanu PF aligned headman assaulted by villagers over social welfare food

10 hrs ago | 1302 Views

ZCTU calls for adoption of rand as local currency has failed

10 hrs ago | 1633 Views

Black Mambazo's Joseph Shabalala dies

11 hrs ago | 2468 Views

Cheating mom confesses

12 hrs ago | 4843 Views

Excavator fatally crushes BCC employee

12 hrs ago | 1485 Views

Malayitshas and others to pay more in toll fees to drive from Joburg to Beitbridge and back

12 hrs ago | 2864 Views

Zimbabwe NPA, judiciary captured by 'cartels'

13 hrs ago | 1511 Views

Zimbabwe cartels are untouchable, says Prosecutor-General

13 hrs ago | 4816 Views

'RELOAD will break vicious cycle of disputed elections' said MDC - rubbish, it is time for plan B

13 hrs ago | 1041 Views

Prosecutor-General confirms State capture by cartels

13 hrs ago | 1445 Views

Mnangagwa street name change shocks Kwekwe city fathers

13 hrs ago | 3711 Views

Kwekwe to name street after Tsvangirai

13 hrs ago | 1849 Views

Mutambara's Zimsec prognosis will hurt the poor

13 hrs ago | 1382 Views

'Mnangagwa ignoring Mbeki's phone calls'

13 hrs ago | 4140 Views

Chamisa rules out GNU

13 hrs ago | 1318 Views

WATCH: Thomas Mapfumo questions Chiwenga's wealth

13 hrs ago | 10031 Views

Hundreds marooned in Binga as heavy rains persist

13 hrs ago | 1635 Views

Chamisa suspends MDC Masvingo provincial executive

13 hrs ago | 1723 Views

Woman burns down ‘cheating' husband's car

14 hrs ago | 2245 Views

Post-Mugabe confusion unfathomable

14 hrs ago | 821 Views

Bunking civil servants to lose salaries

14 hrs ago | 1275 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days