Mother son nabbed for cultivating dagga

by Simbarashe Sithole
POLICE in Bindura last week arrested a mother and son who were cultivating  25 plants of dagga in their garden in Chiwaridzo, Bindura.


The duo Member Kanyandure (35) and Tracy Simbi (55) both from Nyamakura farm, Chiwaridzo in Bindura  are assisting police with investigations after being arrested on Sunday.

Mashonaland Central police deputy  spokesperson Assistant Inspector Fidelis Dhewu confirmed the case. 

" l can confirm that we arrested a mother and son who were cultivating dagga in Chiwaridzo and investigations are underway, " Dhewu said.

Allegations are that on Sunday the police received a tip off that  Kanyandure was cultivating dagga and went to search in his house where they found 300 grams of prepared dagga.

The police took the suspect to his garden where they saw his mother busy uprooting the dagga in a bid to destroy evidence.

Both the mother and son were arrested and taken to Chiwaridzo police station.

Police have warned people to desist from drug dealing and avoid cultivating dagga.

"We are warning people to desist from drug dealing because the long arm of the law will surely catch up with them and those who are into cultivation of dagga should stop," he added.

Source - Byo24news

