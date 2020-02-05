Latest News Editor's Choice


Zifa secures permit for Zdravko Logarusic

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago
ZIFA have secured a work permit for new Warriors coach, Zdravko "Loga'' Logarusic. The association said the work permit was secured on Monday and Loga is now expected in the country next week to start working on his new project.

The Croat was a surprise pick for the Warriors job but he insists he will prove a few doubters wrong.

His Balkan counterpart, Milutin "Micho" Sredojevic, has also been appointed coach of the Zambian national football team. The Serb has already started working and has selected a pool of 64 local players from both the country's top-flight and lower division teams.

The players are expected to go into camp in Ndola next Monday, the same day Loga is expected to arrive in Harare. ZIFA spokesperson, Xolisani Gwesela, yesterday confirmed Loga's work permit was now ready.

"The coach will arrive in the country very soon, probably next week. His work permit is ready so we are now awaiting his arrival," said Gwesela.

With local players in Zimbabwe only starting their pre-season preparations, and with the domestic Premiership, starting at around the same time the Warriors take on Algeria, Loga is likely to be forced to overlook them.

Loga, though, is likely to be spoilt for choice, with an increasing number of Zimbabwean players, dotted around Europe, expressing interest in working for the Warriors.

Goalkeeper Martin Mapisa, who recently moved to promotion-eyeing Zamora FC from Velez CF in Spain, has been doing well with a number of top clubs, including those in the Spanish La Liga, monitoring him.

UK-based Zimbabwean coach, Philip Zulu, yesterday said Loga shouldn't overrate Algeria as the Warriors have an array of their own superstars at their disposal.

"Let's go for broke against Algeria, as they'll bring all their Europe-based players for a showdown,'' said Zulu.

"It's a game of nerves and quality on the pitch as well, they're serious about going far and this should be a huge test to our aspirations of squaring toe-to-toe with the big teams of North Africa.

"This game is a must-win for Zimbabwe at all costs, we will then send a clear message loudly to Ghana, and all the teams in the World Cup qualification group with us.''

Zulu also talked about his fantasy Warriors team.

"We could throw in Martin Mapisa as a goalkeeper, Jordan Zemura at right back, Adam Chicksen as a left wing back and, if the gods are on our side, Andy Rinomhota in midfield with Nakamba,'' he said.

"Then, up front, we will have (Macauley) Bonne and (Tino) Kadewere, with Khama Billiat playing behind the two strikers and (Knowledge) Musona on the right side of midfield.

"Our central defenders should be (Teenage) Hadebe and (Marshal) Munetsi. That squad will threaten every team out there.

"If Andy Rinomhota fails to come, (we should) throw in Jonah Fabisch to partner Nakamba in midfield. David Moyo can start from the bench.''

Source - the herald

Most Popular In 7 Days