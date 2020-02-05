Latest News Editor's Choice


Ginimbi offers to pay up

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Businessman Genius Kadungure is reportedly contemplating paying the Value Added Tax (VAT), excise duty, PAYE and income tax he allegedly should have paid to the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA), amid indications that the settlement modalities have been reached between his company, Piko Trading, and the tax collector.

This emerged in court yesterday when Kadungure, who was being represented by lawyer Mr Brighton Pabwe, appeared in a matter in which he is jointly charged with his company on allegations of making false statements of entry on returns for VAT between February 2009 and March 2016.

The matter failed to start after Mr Pabwe asked for postponement, indicating that Kadungure's legal representative, Mr Jonathan Samukange, was not available for trial, as he was handling another matter at the Supreme Court.

Presiding magistrate Francis Mapfumo adjourned the matter to February 28 for trial.

Allegations facing Kadungure and his company are that they declared to Zimra that they received a total of $3 194 329,47, including VAT, in sales, yet they had pocketed $24 187 026, prejudicing Zimra of $2 512 149.

It is also alleged that Kadungure, between January 2015 and March 2016, smuggled about 5 289kg of liquified petroleum gas into the country, prejudicing ZIMRA of $672 533 in taxes.

Kadungure and his company allegedly failed to forward $355 559 in employees' tax to the Commissioner of Taxes between February 2009 to April 2016. He is charged in his personal capacity for failing to submit documents about his income to the Commissioner of Taxes from January 2010 to December 2015 as required by the Income Tax Act.

Source - the herald

