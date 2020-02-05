Latest News Editor's Choice


Chinamasa criticise Chamisa for his recent global political 'escapades'

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
The Anti-Sanctions Day, as set by SADC, will now be an annual event, as the illegal embargo continues to exclude Zimbabwe from access to international capital markets, Zanu PF acting secretary for Administration Patrick Chinamasa has said.

The declaration comes after President Mnangagwa, in his address to the meeting of the Assembly of the African Union (AU) on Monday, reiterated calls for the unconditional removal of the unilateral sanctions that have been stifling economic growth for two decades.

Speaking to journalists, Chinamasa said the ruling party had the interests of the people at heart as servant leadership was its hallmark. Sanctions were affecting the optimal operation of the economy, hence it was imperative that they be unequivocally lifted.

"As you know, last year we held an Anti-Sanctions Day which was basically a Sadc anti-sanctions programme," said Chinamasa.

"As initiated by Sadc, we set aside a day to demonstrate and to make demands for the lifting of economic sanctions by those countries which imposed them.

"We still remain under sanctions and the Anti-Sanctions Day is going to be an annual event to demand the lifting of those sanctions because until those sanctions are lifted, we cannot expect a normal economy because the sanctions are excluding Zimbabwe from access to international capital markets.

"There are challenges that the people are facing and when people are facing challenges the party, too, is affected. We are very much concerned because we have the interests of the people at heart. We are a people-centred party."

Chinamasa criticised opposition MDC-Alliance leader Mr Nelson Chamisa for his recent global political escapades in search of more sanctions to be piled on the people's plight.

He said if the opposition leader was truly keen on finding lasting solutions to the plight of the general citizenry, he should participate in meaningful dialogue under the Political Actors Dialogue (POLAD).

"It is like Zanu PF is the only party interested in meeting the people," he said.

"I do not see any other party which seems interested in meeting the people, addressing their concerns, listening to them and seeking to find solutions to their concerns.

"Currently, no other party in Zimbabwe is people-centred, except Zanu PF. The main challenger is a party which spends most of its times organising demonstrations, travelling all over the world lobbying for the imposition of sanctions."

Chinamasa said although sanctions had caused untold suffering to the people since their imposition two decades ago, the ruling party would not tire until their effects were mitigated as Zimbabwe officially joined the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) despite outstanding issues, including the illegal embargo.

Source - the herald

