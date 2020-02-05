Latest News Editor's Choice


Zifa 'flout’ Fifa law as 2 ZPCS gain promotion to PSL

by Staff reporter
ZIFA could find itself offside in Fifa Club Licensing following promotion to the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League of two Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services owned teams Tenax and Whawha.

The Zimbabwe National Army now also has two teams after Cranbourne Bullets were promoted to join Black Rhinos, while Talen Vision also has two teams in Division One, the Zifa Southern Region and Central Soccer League. Talen Vision in Southern Region Division One and Talen Vision Academy in the Central Soccer League are owned by businessman and miner Khumbulani Nkomo.

According to ownership and control of clubs under club licensing, an applicant must submit a legally valid declaration outlining the ownership structure and control mechanism of the clubs, confirming that no natural or legal person involved in the management, administration and/or sporting performance of the club; either directly holds or deals in the securities or shares of any other club participating in the same competition or holds a majority of the shareholders' voting rights of any other club participating in the same competition; has the right to appoint or remove a majority of the members of the administrative, management or supervisory body of any other club participating in the same competition; is a shareholder and alone controls a majority of the shareholders' voting rights of any other club participating in the same competition pursuant to an agreement entered into with other stakeholders of the club in question or is a member of any other club participating in the same competition or is involved in any capacity whatsoever in the management, administration and/or sporting performance of any other club participating in the same competition or has any power whatsoever in the management, administration and/or sporting performance of any other club participating in the same competition.

Zifa will be presented with a classic case because the two promoted teams from the Central and Eastern Region are owned by ZPCS, while Cranbourne Bullets, who were promoted from the Northern Region is an army team, something which is parallel to the dictates of club licensing, which Zifa has been making noise about.  

While Talen Vision and their Academy sides are competing in two different leagues, there is no guarantee that they will not clash, especially if a major cup competition is introduced involving all Zifa affiliated teams.

The sporting integrity aspect is also brought to the fore, especially when it comes to the relegation and promotion matrix.

"What happens if say Tenax needs a point to survive relegation or to win the title and their last match is against Whawha? Are we not compromising our standards as a league? Zifa must not push for club licensing where it suits them and turn a blind eye in other aspects; the world will laugh at us," said a PSL governor, who asked for anonymity.

According to Fifa, the overall objectives of the club licensing system in accordance with the decision taken by the Fifa Congress in Munich, Germany, in 2006 are:   safeguarding the credibility and integrity of club competitions;-N improving the level of professionalism within the football family;  promoting sporting values in accordance with the principles of fair play as well as safe and secure match environments;  promoting transparency in the finances of clubs;  promoting transparency in the ownership of clubs;  promoting transparency in the control of clubs.

Zifa communications manager and member of the First Instance Body Xolisani Gwesela said: "We understand the concerns, but the clubs are autonomous of each other."

