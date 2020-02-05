Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

CBZ bows down to client backlash

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
FINANCIAL services group, CBZ Holdings, says it will review downwards its Point of Sale (POS) charges following a backlash from its customers.

Frustrated consumers took to social media platforms like Twitter to condemn CBZ and other banks for charging a flat $10 Point of Sale (POS) charge, even for transactions less than $10.  

The bank was forced to respond on Twitter and later issued a statement responding to client objections.

In its statement, CBZ said it had heard its customers' concerns over the high charges.

"We have taken into consideration your concerns regarding POS charges and are proud to advise that we are in the process of reviewing these downwards," said CBZ.

The financial services group said it will advise the new charges as soon as they are agreed. Recently there has been widespread concern after most banks increased their charges to between $7 and $10 per transaction when swiping.

In the context of cash shortages, the increase has meant that consumers incur higher costs when paying for goods and services, which discourages use of plastic money.  The move has been condemned by consumer lobby groups who have appealed to monetary authorities to intervene.

Analysts have queried why banks were no longer seeking approval from the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) for review of their bank charges including the POS tariffs. With RBZ Governor Dr John Mangudya expected to present this year's monetary policy statement later this month, hopes are high that bank charges will be under focus.  

In the past, economists called on the need to have banking services free of charge to inspire the informal sector to formalise their businesses by banking proceeds and relying more on plastic money.

Meanwhile, Finance and Economic Development Minister, Professor Mthuli Ncube, has conceded that bank charges were high and suggested banks should give interest to depositors.  

The minister is on record as saying both local and foreign currency accounts should attract interest to encourage more deposits and rebuild confidence in the banking sector.

Some banks have maintained tight cash withdrawal limits, apparently in a bid to force customers to make as many electronic transactions as possible so that the institutions make money through transaction costs.


Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimbabwe, South Africa to operate One-Stop Border Post in 2024

26 mins ago | 84 Views

De-Jongh buzzing at Songani signing

37 mins ago | 97 Views

Zimbabwe charms ICC

37 mins ago | 79 Views

Killer Zivhu doles out cheaper pads

38 mins ago | 68 Views

Zimbabwe military dominates civilian space

38 mins ago | 179 Views

Headmaster kills self ahead of AGM

39 mins ago | 294 Views

Sextortion haunts women

39 mins ago | 183 Views

PSL rejects flock to Bulawayo City

48 mins ago | 112 Views

Magistrate dismisses remand application for vendors

55 mins ago | 94 Views

RG's Office cashier in court over US$32 000

56 mins ago | 161 Views

Workmates clash over boss

57 mins ago | 290 Views

Some degrees to become obsolete

57 mins ago | 390 Views

Mupfumira granted relief

58 mins ago | 202 Views

'Build more labs, embrace innovation'

58 mins ago | 34 Views

Herentals approach High Court

59 mins ago | 102 Views

Institutionalised racial segregation died the day Mandela was released, says Ramaphosa

1 hr ago | 81 Views

Awareness on prevention of Novel Coronavirus

2 hrs ago | 163 Views

Chamisa accused of using politicians from Matabeleland only to discard them later

2 hrs ago | 553 Views

Mujuru snubs Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF

2 hrs ago | 1104 Views

Cattle slaughters decrease 11%

2 hrs ago | 157 Views

Axed Zanu-PF youth leaders in extortion storm

2 hrs ago | 1081 Views

Market rejects Zimdollar

2 hrs ago | 1012 Views

Chamisa meets Bulawayo's divided structures

2 hrs ago | 160 Views

Man threatens to shoot employee for quitting job

2 hrs ago | 365 Views

MDC's night of long knives in Masvingo

2 hrs ago | 191 Views

Bulawayo leads in youth internet connectivity

2 hrs ago | 53 Views

Chamisa's security detail assaults ZBC cameraman

2 hrs ago | 276 Views

Chamisa's MP arrested for 'corruption’

2 hrs ago | 574 Views

Machete gangsters attack mine workers

2 hrs ago | 308 Views

Bulawayo City relocates to White City Stadium

2 hrs ago | 218 Views

Audit exposes Gweru City Council rot

2 hrs ago | 192 Views

Bulawayo declares water crisis emergency

2 hrs ago | 266 Views

SA to fast-track Beitbridge Border Post upgrade

2 hrs ago | 282 Views

Binga floods, 1 dies, 34 families rescued

2 hrs ago | 163 Views

Employers oppose blanket minimum wage

2 hrs ago | 272 Views

Zifa 'flout’ Fifa law as 2 ZPCS gain promotion to PSL

2 hrs ago | 163 Views

Mugodhi succession wrangle rages on

2 hrs ago | 115 Views

Chiyangwa send police to harass Kamambo

2 hrs ago | 152 Views

ICC chief in Zimbabwe visit

2 hrs ago | 51 Views

Chinamasa criticise Chamisa for his recent global political 'escapades'

2 hrs ago | 218 Views

Ginimbi offers to pay up

2 hrs ago | 414 Views

Zimdollar stability key, says Mthuli Ncube

2 hrs ago | 178 Views

'Fake' Audit results wreck NetOne board

2 hrs ago | 158 Views

Outrage over Zimsec fees increase

2 hrs ago | 201 Views

Zifa secures permit for Zdravko Logarusic

2 hrs ago | 90 Views

Mother son nabbed for cultivating dagga

9 hrs ago | 677 Views

Vultures devouring technical colleges esp. Harare Poly

10 hrs ago | 1566 Views

'Mnangagwa is the godfather of Zimbabwe corruption'

10 hrs ago | 2450 Views

Tsenengamu returns Zanu-PF Ford Ranger, denies CIA link

10 hrs ago | 4107 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days