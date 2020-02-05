Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

SA to fast-track Beitbridge Border Post upgrade

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
SOUTH Africa yesterday reaffirmed its commitment to upgrade its side of the Beitbridge port of entry to speed up the implementation of the One-Stop Border Post (OSBP) concept with Zimbabwe.

The move is set to enhance the flow of both cargo and human traffic. South Africa's Home Affairs Minister, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi, said the programmes were in line with President Cyril Ramaphosa's Infrastructure Championing Initiative. He was briefing journalists on progress on the Border Management Authority (BMA) and the impact of increased capacity during the 2019/20 festive season and 2-10 January extended hours.

"We are taking a cue from President Ramaphosa who soon after assuming the African Union chairmanship told NEPAD Heads of States and Government Orientation Committee Meeting of the Presidential Infrastructure Championing Initiative that the Beitbridge Border Post connecting South Africa and Zimbabwe together with related road and rail infrastructure, is one of the projects, which have been shortlisted to be fast-tracked," he said.

"This commitment galvanises us to move with speed in meeting our mandate of facilitating economic growth in a manner that does not compromise our national security.

"This is one of six large land ports of entry, which we have identified for infrastructure development. These land ports of entry have high traveller and trade volumes. "It is important to develop these ports of entry to reflect our commitment to easing the movement of people and goods through the ports."

Dr Motsoaledi said the ports will be developed in partnership with the private sector through Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs) and with neighbouring countries. He said they will also enter into more partnerships in creating OSBPs.

According to the Minister, the model means that people and trucks will be processed by both countries under one roof. Currently, people and cargo have to duplicate processes to enter the ports of entries.

"When we move over to this model, people and trucks will only stop once at a border and be processed by both countries. We are pursuing the OSBP in association with other government agencies," said Dr Motsoaledi.

He said he held fruitful meetings with his counterparts from Botswana, the Kingdom of Eswatini (Oshoek border post), Lesotho (Maseru border post) and Mozambique (Lebombo border post) with the view of rolling out the OSPBs.

The master plan for the development of Beitbridge had been finalised and authorities are said to be in the process of appointing a service provider. Dr Motsoaledi said the service provider will come from one of the five consortia, which were approved in 2018.

"These consortia are made up of construction companies and related professional services such as engineering firms. After that, the department will finalise the contracting arrangements before construction starts. This development will be funded on the basis of a 20-year concessionaire.

"When we implement the Border Management Authority in phases, we will prioritise Beitbridge as one of the areas where we will start implementation. Hence, Beitbridge shall have two programmes running more or less at the same time, that is, the One-Stop Border Post (OSBP) and Border Management Authority (BMA). The BMA is a cog in our social, political and commercial interaction with our neighbours," said the minister.

He said the Portfolio Committee on Home Affairs had already deliberated on the amendments, which were made by the National Council of Provinces when it passed the Border Management Authority (BMA) Bill in December 2019.

"What is now left is for the National Assembly to consider the amendments made and process the Bill further. "The proposed BMA legislation will provide for the establishment, organisation, regulation, functions and control of the BMA," he said.

Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Kalisto Gwanetsa reads riot act to school heads over poor results

1 min ago | 1 Views

Herentals match-fixing details emerge

5 mins ago | 1 Views

USA equal Zimbabwe for lowest ODI total

7 mins ago | 6 Views

Zimbabwe police pay schedule leaked to the media

18 mins ago | 176 Views

Floods wreak havoc in Binga

28 mins ago | 98 Views

Chamisa throws another curve ball at Masvingo mayor's faction

29 mins ago | 77 Views

BCC unveils credit control, debt collection policy

32 mins ago | 32 Views

Mnangagwa blundered by jumping into AfCFTA deep end

36 mins ago | 117 Views

Zimbabwe, South Africa to operate One-Stop Border Post in 2024

2 hrs ago | 553 Views

De-Jongh buzzing at Songani signing

2 hrs ago | 406 Views

Zimbabwe charms ICC

2 hrs ago | 370 Views

Killer Zivhu doles out cheaper pads

2 hrs ago | 293 Views

Zimbabwe military dominates civilian space

2 hrs ago | 810 Views

Headmaster kills self ahead of AGM

2 hrs ago | 1354 Views

Sextortion haunts women

2 hrs ago | 732 Views

PSL rejects flock to Bulawayo City

2 hrs ago | 368 Views

Magistrate dismisses remand application for vendors

2 hrs ago | 215 Views

RG's Office cashier in court over US$32 000

2 hrs ago | 426 Views

Workmates clash over boss

2 hrs ago | 689 Views

Some degrees to become obsolete

2 hrs ago | 1212 Views

Mupfumira granted relief

2 hrs ago | 459 Views

'Build more labs, embrace innovation'

2 hrs ago | 72 Views

Herentals approach High Court

2 hrs ago | 206 Views

Institutionalised racial segregation died the day Mandela was released, says Ramaphosa

3 hrs ago | 125 Views

Awareness on prevention of Novel Coronavirus

3 hrs ago | 236 Views

Chamisa accused of using politicians from Matabeleland only to discard them later

3 hrs ago | 884 Views

Mujuru snubs Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF

3 hrs ago | 1668 Views

Cattle slaughters decrease 11%

3 hrs ago | 203 Views

Axed Zanu-PF youth leaders in extortion storm

3 hrs ago | 1470 Views

Market rejects Zimdollar

3 hrs ago | 1438 Views

Chamisa meets Bulawayo's divided structures

3 hrs ago | 244 Views

Man threatens to shoot employee for quitting job

3 hrs ago | 555 Views

MDC's night of long knives in Masvingo

3 hrs ago | 285 Views

Bulawayo leads in youth internet connectivity

3 hrs ago | 68 Views

Chamisa's security detail assaults ZBC cameraman

3 hrs ago | 337 Views

Chamisa's MP arrested for 'corruption’

3 hrs ago | 742 Views

Machete gangsters attack mine workers

3 hrs ago | 392 Views

Bulawayo City relocates to White City Stadium

3 hrs ago | 261 Views

Audit exposes Gweru City Council rot

3 hrs ago | 248 Views

Bulawayo declares water crisis emergency

3 hrs ago | 351 Views

CBZ bows down to client backlash

3 hrs ago | 729 Views

Binga floods, 1 dies, 34 families rescued

3 hrs ago | 217 Views

Employers oppose blanket minimum wage

3 hrs ago | 357 Views

Zifa 'flout’ Fifa law as 2 ZPCS gain promotion to PSL

3 hrs ago | 205 Views

Mugodhi succession wrangle rages on

3 hrs ago | 156 Views

Chiyangwa send police to harass Kamambo

3 hrs ago | 214 Views

ICC chief in Zimbabwe visit

4 hrs ago | 70 Views

Chinamasa criticise Chamisa for his recent global political 'escapades'

4 hrs ago | 323 Views

Ginimbi offers to pay up

4 hrs ago | 623 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days