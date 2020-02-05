Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Bulawayo City relocates to White City Stadium

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
BULAWAYO City FC say work is being done at White City Stadium to ensure that it is homologated by Zifa to host Castle Lager Premier Soccer League matches this season.

City are considering using White City Stadium as their new home ground for this season after struggling to get results at Barbourfields Stadium in their previous PSL campaign two years ago.

Tsholotsho FC were the last team to use White City Stadium as their home ground in 2016, but the Zifa grounds committee condemned the pitch ahead of the 2017 season and it hasn't hosted any topflight matches since then.

The Zifa First Instance Board has vowed to condemn all stadiums that don't meet minimum Club Licensing requirements. The FIB has started inspecting grounds and is in no mood to compromise standards.

"Work is being done at White City Stadium. Our aim is to play there this year if it is homologated by Zifa," said City public relations officer Thandiwe Moyo.

After failing to attract fans to their matches at Barbourfields as well as Luveve over the years, Bulawayo City will be hoping for better fortunes at White City Stadium.

Bulawayo City chairman Jerry Sibanda earlier this year expressed belief that there were lots of Amakhosi supporters in areas surrounding White City Stadium and taking matches there would ensure fans don't have to worry about transport costs.

Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimbabwe, South Africa to operate One-Stop Border Post in 2024

35 mins ago | 130 Views

De-Jongh buzzing at Songani signing

46 mins ago | 127 Views

Zimbabwe charms ICC

46 mins ago | 108 Views

Killer Zivhu doles out cheaper pads

46 mins ago | 84 Views

Zimbabwe military dominates civilian space

47 mins ago | 240 Views

Headmaster kills self ahead of AGM

48 mins ago | 394 Views

Sextortion haunts women

48 mins ago | 230 Views

PSL rejects flock to Bulawayo City

57 mins ago | 140 Views

Magistrate dismisses remand application for vendors

1 hr ago | 107 Views

RG's Office cashier in court over US$32 000

1 hr ago | 190 Views

Workmates clash over boss

1 hr ago | 350 Views

Some degrees to become obsolete

1 hr ago | 507 Views

Mupfumira granted relief

1 hr ago | 243 Views

'Build more labs, embrace innovation'

1 hr ago | 35 Views

Herentals approach High Court

1 hr ago | 116 Views

Institutionalised racial segregation died the day Mandela was released, says Ramaphosa

2 hrs ago | 84 Views

Awareness on prevention of Novel Coronavirus

2 hrs ago | 175 Views

Chamisa accused of using politicians from Matabeleland only to discard them later

2 hrs ago | 587 Views

Mujuru snubs Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF

2 hrs ago | 1173 Views

Cattle slaughters decrease 11%

2 hrs ago | 161 Views

Axed Zanu-PF youth leaders in extortion storm

2 hrs ago | 1136 Views

Market rejects Zimdollar

2 hrs ago | 1074 Views

Chamisa meets Bulawayo's divided structures

2 hrs ago | 173 Views

Man threatens to shoot employee for quitting job

2 hrs ago | 384 Views

MDC's night of long knives in Masvingo

2 hrs ago | 197 Views

Bulawayo leads in youth internet connectivity

2 hrs ago | 58 Views

Chamisa's security detail assaults ZBC cameraman

2 hrs ago | 287 Views

Chamisa's MP arrested for 'corruption’

2 hrs ago | 605 Views

Machete gangsters attack mine workers

2 hrs ago | 317 Views

Audit exposes Gweru City Council rot

2 hrs ago | 199 Views

Bulawayo declares water crisis emergency

2 hrs ago | 273 Views

SA to fast-track Beitbridge Border Post upgrade

2 hrs ago | 288 Views

CBZ bows down to client backlash

2 hrs ago | 521 Views

Binga floods, 1 dies, 34 families rescued

2 hrs ago | 170 Views

Employers oppose blanket minimum wage

2 hrs ago | 286 Views

Zifa 'flout’ Fifa law as 2 ZPCS gain promotion to PSL

2 hrs ago | 166 Views

Mugodhi succession wrangle rages on

2 hrs ago | 119 Views

Chiyangwa send police to harass Kamambo

2 hrs ago | 159 Views

ICC chief in Zimbabwe visit

2 hrs ago | 52 Views

Chinamasa criticise Chamisa for his recent global political 'escapades'

2 hrs ago | 229 Views

Ginimbi offers to pay up

2 hrs ago | 446 Views

Zimdollar stability key, says Mthuli Ncube

2 hrs ago | 185 Views

'Fake' Audit results wreck NetOne board

2 hrs ago | 164 Views

Outrage over Zimsec fees increase

2 hrs ago | 214 Views

Zifa secures permit for Zdravko Logarusic

2 hrs ago | 94 Views

Mother son nabbed for cultivating dagga

9 hrs ago | 678 Views

Vultures devouring technical colleges esp. Harare Poly

10 hrs ago | 1578 Views

'Mnangagwa is the godfather of Zimbabwe corruption'

10 hrs ago | 2513 Views

Tsenengamu returns Zanu-PF Ford Ranger, denies CIA link

11 hrs ago | 4143 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days