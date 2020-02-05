Latest News Editor's Choice


Machete gangsters attack mine workers

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
FOUR machete-wielding robbers attacked workers at a mine in Collen Bawn and stole two cellphones after they failed to get cash.

Matabeleland South provincial police spokesperson, Chief Inspector Philisani Ndebele, confirmed the incident which occurred at Busi Park Mine on Sunday at around 9PM. He said the gang, which was armed with machetes and knobkerries, attacked the two mine workers in their tents.

 Chief Insp Ndebele said the gang then fled after the mine workers teamed up in a bid to retaliate.

"In can confirm that we recorded a case of robbery which occurred at Busi Park Mine in Collen Bawn. Mr Brian Mpinga who is a worker at the mine was sleeping in his tent when he was woken up by noise from the accused persons. He lit a torch and went out to check and met one of the accused persons holding a machete.

"The accused person ordered Mr Mpinga to switch off his cellphone and force-marched him out of the tent to his three accomplices who were armed with machetes and knobkerries.  They took Mr Mpinga's cellphone and demanded money from him but he indicated that he didn't have any," he said.

Chief Insp Ndebele said Mr Mpinga managed to flee and hid in the bushes.  He said the gang moved to another tent belonging to Mr Khulekani Zhou where they demanded cash and threatened to kill him.

Chief Insp Ndebele said the gang took Mr Zhou's cellphone and went on to search the tent for cash but could not find any.  He said Mr Mpinga informed other mine workers who mobilised a gang and went after the robbers. He said as the robbers left Mr Zhou's tent to proceed to another tent they saw the mine workers approaching and they fled the scene.

Chief Insp Ndebele appealed to members of the public with information that could lead to the arrest of the suspects to contact any nearest police station.

"Investigations are underway and we have not made any arrests yet. We appeal to members of the public with information that could lead to the arrest of the suspects to contact the police. We also urge members of the public to desist from storing large sums of money in their homes to avoid losses. People should also report when they observe suspicious activities," he said.

Source - chronicle

