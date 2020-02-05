Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chamisa's MP arrested for 'corruption’

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
FORMER Bulawayo Deputy Mayor Gift Banda has been arrested for alleged corruption involving a US$60 000 land sale deal.

Banda (50) who is also Njube-Lobengula constituency MP is accused of conniving with a local real estate company to forge signatures to sell a residential stand in Selbourne Brooke in Bulawayo.  

The former deputy mayor, Bard Real Estate represented by Mbonisi David Nyaguze (33) appeared before Western Commonage magistrate Mr Tinashe Tashaya and pleaded not guilty to a charge of fraud.

Mr Tashaya remanded him out of custody to February 20 for commencement of trial. The magistrate ordered that a forensic investigation be conducted to ascertain the authenticity of the signatures. He also said an independent signature specialist should be consulted before Banda's next court appearance.

For the State, Mr George Rufumoyo said Banda connived with Bard Real Estate and forged a signature of one Mr Nkululeko Ndlovu to sell his residential stand without his consent.

"On February 2, 2015, the complainant (Ndlovu) bought a residential stand in Selbourne Brooke Bulawayo. He then signed a memorandum of agreement sale with Bulawayo Gloss and Allied products. Sometime in 2017, on a date unknown to the prosecutor, Gift Banda approached the complainant and offered to buy the stand and the agreement was that Banda would pay for a bigger stand on behalf of the complainant in Paddonhurst suburb," said the prosecutor.  

Banda allegedly failed to abide by the terms of the agreement and subsequently offered to buy the residential stand in question in cash. He again allegedly failed to honour the promise.

"On July 21, 2017, the complainant sent a message to Banda advising him of his intention to cancel the agreement. After the cancellation had been communicated, Banda went on to transfer US$2 000 into the complainant's Steward Bank account and started doing some construction work on the stand.  

"On realising that Banda was defiant, the complainant through his lawyer wrote Banda a letter instructing him to cease the construction but he defied. The complainant through his lawyers made an application to the High Court declaring the sale null and void since it was against City of Bulawayo regulations which barred sale of an undeveloped stand by an individual," said the prosecutor.  

Mr Rufumoyo said Banda tendered a Cessation Agreement which he drafted in his personal capacity as a sales agent for Bard Real Estate.  The said Cessation Agreement purported that the complainant had ceded all interest and rights of the stand.  

"The document had the complainant's forged signatures. Also tendered at the High Court was an acknowledgement of payment which was also drafted by accused three in his official capacity as an employee of accused two also bearing complainant's forged signature. An agreement of sale between Banda and Bulawayo Glass and Allied dated September 20, 2015, which was drafted by accused three on Bard Real Estate's logo was also tendered by Banda in his defence.  The complainant suffered actual prejudice of US$60 000 which is the value of the stand as a result of accused person's actions," said the prosecutor.


Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimbabwe, South Africa to operate One-Stop Border Post in 2024

35 mins ago | 129 Views

De-Jongh buzzing at Songani signing

46 mins ago | 127 Views

Zimbabwe charms ICC

46 mins ago | 108 Views

Killer Zivhu doles out cheaper pads

46 mins ago | 84 Views

Zimbabwe military dominates civilian space

47 mins ago | 240 Views

Headmaster kills self ahead of AGM

48 mins ago | 394 Views

Sextortion haunts women

48 mins ago | 230 Views

PSL rejects flock to Bulawayo City

57 mins ago | 140 Views

Magistrate dismisses remand application for vendors

1 hr ago | 107 Views

RG's Office cashier in court over US$32 000

1 hr ago | 190 Views

Workmates clash over boss

1 hr ago | 350 Views

Some degrees to become obsolete

1 hr ago | 505 Views

Mupfumira granted relief

1 hr ago | 243 Views

'Build more labs, embrace innovation'

1 hr ago | 35 Views

Herentals approach High Court

1 hr ago | 116 Views

Institutionalised racial segregation died the day Mandela was released, says Ramaphosa

2 hrs ago | 84 Views

Awareness on prevention of Novel Coronavirus

2 hrs ago | 175 Views

Chamisa accused of using politicians from Matabeleland only to discard them later

2 hrs ago | 587 Views

Mujuru snubs Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF

2 hrs ago | 1172 Views

Cattle slaughters decrease 11%

2 hrs ago | 161 Views

Axed Zanu-PF youth leaders in extortion storm

2 hrs ago | 1135 Views

Market rejects Zimdollar

2 hrs ago | 1073 Views

Chamisa meets Bulawayo's divided structures

2 hrs ago | 173 Views

Man threatens to shoot employee for quitting job

2 hrs ago | 384 Views

MDC's night of long knives in Masvingo

2 hrs ago | 197 Views

Bulawayo leads in youth internet connectivity

2 hrs ago | 58 Views

Chamisa's security detail assaults ZBC cameraman

2 hrs ago | 287 Views

Machete gangsters attack mine workers

2 hrs ago | 317 Views

Bulawayo City relocates to White City Stadium

2 hrs ago | 226 Views

Audit exposes Gweru City Council rot

2 hrs ago | 199 Views

Bulawayo declares water crisis emergency

2 hrs ago | 273 Views

SA to fast-track Beitbridge Border Post upgrade

2 hrs ago | 288 Views

CBZ bows down to client backlash

2 hrs ago | 521 Views

Binga floods, 1 dies, 34 families rescued

2 hrs ago | 170 Views

Employers oppose blanket minimum wage

2 hrs ago | 286 Views

Zifa 'flout’ Fifa law as 2 ZPCS gain promotion to PSL

2 hrs ago | 166 Views

Mugodhi succession wrangle rages on

2 hrs ago | 119 Views

Chiyangwa send police to harass Kamambo

2 hrs ago | 159 Views

ICC chief in Zimbabwe visit

2 hrs ago | 52 Views

Chinamasa criticise Chamisa for his recent global political 'escapades'

2 hrs ago | 229 Views

Ginimbi offers to pay up

2 hrs ago | 446 Views

Zimdollar stability key, says Mthuli Ncube

2 hrs ago | 185 Views

'Fake' Audit results wreck NetOne board

2 hrs ago | 164 Views

Outrage over Zimsec fees increase

2 hrs ago | 214 Views

Zifa secures permit for Zdravko Logarusic

2 hrs ago | 94 Views

Mother son nabbed for cultivating dagga

9 hrs ago | 678 Views

Vultures devouring technical colleges esp. Harare Poly

10 hrs ago | 1578 Views

'Mnangagwa is the godfather of Zimbabwe corruption'

10 hrs ago | 2513 Views

Tsenengamu returns Zanu-PF Ford Ranger, denies CIA link

11 hrs ago | 4142 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days