Chamisa's security detail assaults ZBC cameraman

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
A ZIMBABWE Broadcasting Corporation cameraman based in Matabeleland South Province was assaulted by an MDC Alliance security detail in Gwanda moments after party leader Mr Nelson Chamisa had addressed a meeting.

Providence Maranelli was filming outside the venue, Gwanda District Club on Monday at around 5PM as Mr Chamisa's entourage was driving out when one of the security details disembarked from a vehicle and slapped him on the face.

Chronicle filmed the assault where one of the security details is heard calling out to Maranelli and threatening to assault him for filming the entourage.  The matter was reported at the Gwanda Urban Police Station.

"After the meeting as Nelson Chamisa was driving out of the Gwanda District Club with his entourage the cameraperson was filming while standing outside venue. The third car which was part of his entourage stopped and one guy walked up to him, slapped him and went back into the vehicle and they drove off," said an eye witness.

Journalists attempted to cover the meeting which started at around 1PM but were kicked out by MDC security details who indicated they did not want coverage from the State media.

The MDC Alliance has often complained that the State media does not cover their events yet the party has on several occasions harassed and kicked out reporters intending to cover their events.


Source - chronicle

