MDC's night of long knives in Masvingo

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
The Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) leader Nelson Chamisa, has with immediate effect dissolved the MDC Masvingo Provincial Executive as fissures in the party continue to worsen, Harare Post can report.

Chamisa was in Masvingo recently where he descended heavily on Masvingo Province literally brandishing long knives as he announced the suspension of the Masvingo Provincial Executive.

"We cannot have a party of undisciplined members. Masvingo you are proving to be a problem child to the party and we cannot continue like that. I now announce the suspension of the Provincial Executive (Masvingo) with immediate effect because they have failed to unite the party in the Province", Chamisa said.

In the interim, Masvingo Province will be led by an independent Committee set to be appointed by Chamisa himself whose mandate will be to restructure the party in the Province.

However, MDC provincial spokesperson Derrick Charamba was heard telling a colleague that the suspension of the executive was meant to create spaces for Chamisa loyalists as the current executive is believed to be occupied by the Mwonzora faction loyalists, who are now aligning themselves with MDC co-vice president, Tendai Biti and MDC vice chairperson, Job Sikhala who have been doing excellent ground work.

Ironically, the announcement to dissolve the executive was made during the absence of MDC Masvingo Chairperson Chafungamoyo Gumbi who snubbed the meeting.

A source who spoke to this publication said Gumbi did not attend the meeting because he views Chamisa as a political novice not worthy to lead the opposition outfit, preferring Biti and Sikhala who are perceived to be more down to earth with a clearer vision on how the MDC should proceed against ZANU-PF.

Meanwhile before the Masvingo meeting commenced, there were fliers which were spread by anonymous people denouncing Tendai Biti, Job Sikhala and National Youth Organiser Godfrey Kurauone for creating factions in the party.

At the international level the USA and some European countries are clandestinely working to ensure that Biti takes over from Chamisa.

His rivals are telling westerners that; he has failed to topple ZANU-PF, he is getting closer to Russia and China; he has links with Cartels and is believed to be receiving money and other material resources from the same cartels that are being lambasted by ZANU-PF youths; his leadership style is not good and he is using resources that are being channelled through him for personal use.  Chamisa is therefore determined to destroy his rival support base, Masvingo is only the beginning.

Source - hararepost

