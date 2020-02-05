Latest News Editor's Choice


Man threatens to shoot employee for quitting job

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
A MAN from Figtree in Matabeleland South has appeared in court for allegedly threatening to assault and shoot his employee for quitting his job.

Davison Masina (59) of Harrisvale suburb allegedly threatened Mr Qhubani Moyo (48) of Khuphukani Village under Chief Skhobokhobo in Nkayi after he told him that he had gotten a better paying job.

Mr Moyo was employed as a herdsman.

Masina pleaded not guilty to a charge of threats of future violence when he appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Mr Shepherd Munjanja.

He was remanded out of custody to February 25 for continuation of trial.

Prosecuting, Mr Nathan Marime said on December 29 last year at around 9PM at Mphahambe Plot in Umguza, Masina threatened to assault Mr Moyo with a knobkerrie after he had told him that he could no longer work for him.

"The accused person went on threaten the complainant saying he was going to shoot and kill him if ever they met," he said.

The matter was reported to the police leading to Masina's arrest.

Mr Moyo told the court that Masina held him by the collar while carrying a knobkerrie demanding that he gives him $5 from his salary.

"The accused person approached me when I was in Mr Tshede's car who was soon to be my employer. He demanded that I give him $5 from the $110 he had paid me for the days I had worked which was half of my salary.

"The complainant said the $5 was for the day I had not worked for. In addition, he said I was banned from Ward 9 and that he was going to shoot me if ever he saw me again," he said.

Source - the herald

