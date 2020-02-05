Chamisa meets Bulawayo's divided structures

News / National

by Staff reporter

Opposition leader Nelson Chamisa will today meet the party's divided structures in Bulawayo, as part of efforts to mend rifts which have cost them votes in the past elections.MDC Bulawayo spokesperson Swithern Chirowodza said the party president would also apprise the structures on his recent international engagements.The MDC has declared 2020 as a year of action in which it will roll out crippling protests to force President Emmerson Mnangagwa to address multifaceted political and economic crises in the country which have caused serious hardships among citizens.During his tour, Chamisa is expected to touch base and articulate to MDC Bulawayo leaders the direction that the party is taking so that they spread the message to citizens.In May last year before the MDC Supreme leader visited Bulawayo, some members painted graffiti at the party's provincial offices denigrating him for alleged dictatorship and tribalism.Mr Chamisa was dragged into the tribal storm when the party held a provincial congress in Bulawayo the previous month where he was accused of manipulating processes so that his desired candidates chosen on the basis of ethnicity win the positions they were contesting.More to follow.....