Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Axed Zanu-PF youth leaders in extortion storm

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
GMAZ chairperson Tafadzwa Musarara
TWO of the three former Zanu-PF youth leaders, who were axed from their positions last week, allegedly extorted goods and services from businessman and Grain Millers Association of Zimbabwe (GMAZ) chairperson Tafadzwa Musarara before accusing him of being corrupt.

Former national commissar Godfrey Tsenengamu and Lewis Matutu, the ex-deputy youth secretary, last week accused Musarara as well as businessmen Kudakwashe Tagwirei (Sakunda Holdings) and Billy Rautenbach (Green Fuels) of leading cartels that were bleeding the country.

They were fired from their positions for indiscipline together with their boss Pupurai Togarepi, who showed solidarity with them.

But in a sudden turn of events, leaked documents indicate that Togarepi and Tsenengamu could have been abusing their ruling party positions to force Musarara to "donate" goods and services worth several thousands of United States dollars to their causes.

The two requested in writing to the GMAZ boss items that ranged from maize meal to sports kit(s) donations.

The requests were made in December after the Zanu-PF youths named Musarara as a corrupt individual in June last year, raising suspicion on the decision to ask for donations from a person they labelled corrupt just six months before.

In one of his written requests to Musarara, Togarepi, who is the legislator for Gutu South, on December 10, 2019 in his capacity as Zanu-PF chief whip, requested a donation of soccer and netball kits worth US$3 000 for his constituency.

"We launched a multi-disciplinary sports academy for Gutu South constituency on the 26th of October 2019 and we are kindly requesting your organisation for a donation of the following pieces: sets of football jerseys, sets of netball jerseys, company-branded T-shirts and hats, football and netball balls," reads Togarepi's donation request to Musarara, which was printed on the Parliament of Zimbabwe letterhead and date stamp.

On December 20, 2019, Tsenengamu also allegedly requested 500kg of maize meal from Musarara and the consignment was issued under Musarara's company (Alpha Grain) under release order number 1030.

Tsenengamu, who requested the maize meal on behalf of Mt Darwin Hospital, received the consignment in person, loaded it in his truck (registration number AES 8041), acknowledged receipt by appending his signature and national identity number (05-2007929-G-05) and phone number (0774 939 366) on the release order.

Togarepi was not picking calls yesterday.

However, he responded to questions sent on his WhatsApp, but deleted the response before NewsDay could read it.

Tsenengamu accused Musarara of trying to tarnish his image, warning nothing, even suspensions, would deter their fight against corruption.

He said it was actually Musarara who pledged to donate after he apprised him of his intention to throw an end of year party for Mt Darwin Hospital workers to appreciate their services.
"This dispatch note indicates very well that it's for Mt Darwin Hospital. Check at the top. I just transported it and signed for it," Tsenengamu said.

"We come from the same province with Musarara and in one of our discussions, I mentioned that I had organised an end of year party and ceremony for Mt Darwin Hospital staff to appreciate their service. That is when he offered to support what I was doing through a donation to the hospital and that is it. I communicated to the hospital authorities and offered to ferry it to them."

In June last year, the Zanu-PF youths called a Press conference, where they named and shamed Musarara and other businesspeople, including top party officials like Obert Mpofu, as corrupt.

They were allegedly reprimanded by President Emmerson Mnangagwa in a politburo meeting, who demanded evidence before immediately setting up a commission to investigate the claims.

They were told to follow party procedures.

But Tsenengamu and Matutu last week defied party orders and held another Press conference at a private venue, where they repeatedly accused Musarara, Tagwirei and Rautenbach of being corrupt.

Zanu-PF disowned the Press conference before a politburo meeting sacked them two days later.

The duo insisted on their anti-corruption fight, vowing to take their evidence to the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission.

However, on Monday, the anti-graft body said it was still to receive the alleged evidence.

Musarara has already slapped the trio with a $10 million lawsuit.

"… is for payment of $10 million being defamation damages. The damages arise out of a statement made by the defendants at a Press conference that plaintiff was a corrupt businessman who was diverting maize meal to the black market, thus causing shortages of the product in the shops," part of the summons read.

Tsenengamu and Matutu have been given 10 days to enter notice of appearance to defend themselves.

Meanwhile, Youth deputy minister Tinoda Machakaire at the weekend said Zanu-PF youth must stop extorting goods and services from people while propagating falsehoods of divisions at the cockpit.

"We do not want this issue of fighting and challenging the party leaders that is happening now. We want to respect our party leadership. It is us, the people, pursuing gossip and that should not be tolerated. Nothing will ever happen and if we are going to be divided. It is us here because of power and positions, not our leaders," Machakaire said in what seemed a thinly veiled attack on Matutu and Tsenengamu.

"We said it before that if you crave for power, you will get lost. This is the people's party and everyone should fit in. Do not rush for posts. Let us unite and not focus on power," he said at a party meeting in Hwedza.

Source - Newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa blundered by jumping into AfCFTA deep end

3 mins ago | 4 Views

Zimbabwe, South Africa to operate One-Stop Border Post in 2024

1 hr ago | 366 Views

De-Jongh buzzing at Songani signing

1 hr ago | 289 Views

Zimbabwe charms ICC

1 hr ago | 267 Views

Killer Zivhu doles out cheaper pads

1 hr ago | 197 Views

Zimbabwe military dominates civilian space

1 hr ago | 572 Views

Headmaster kills self ahead of AGM

1 hr ago | 952 Views

Sextortion haunts women

1 hr ago | 528 Views

PSL rejects flock to Bulawayo City

2 hrs ago | 286 Views

Magistrate dismisses remand application for vendors

2 hrs ago | 176 Views

RG's Office cashier in court over US$32 000

2 hrs ago | 329 Views

Workmates clash over boss

2 hrs ago | 544 Views

Some degrees to become obsolete

2 hrs ago | 909 Views

Mupfumira granted relief

2 hrs ago | 379 Views

'Build more labs, embrace innovation'

2 hrs ago | 54 Views

Herentals approach High Court

2 hrs ago | 175 Views

Institutionalised racial segregation died the day Mandela was released, says Ramaphosa

2 hrs ago | 107 Views

Awareness on prevention of Novel Coronavirus

2 hrs ago | 211 Views

Chamisa accused of using politicians from Matabeleland only to discard them later

2 hrs ago | 747 Views

Mujuru snubs Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF

2 hrs ago | 1424 Views

Cattle slaughters decrease 11%

2 hrs ago | 188 Views

Market rejects Zimdollar

2 hrs ago | 1272 Views

Chamisa meets Bulawayo's divided structures

2 hrs ago | 213 Views

Man threatens to shoot employee for quitting job

2 hrs ago | 468 Views

MDC's night of long knives in Masvingo

2 hrs ago | 250 Views

Bulawayo leads in youth internet connectivity

2 hrs ago | 66 Views

Chamisa's security detail assaults ZBC cameraman

3 hrs ago | 314 Views

Chamisa's MP arrested for 'corruption’

3 hrs ago | 679 Views

Machete gangsters attack mine workers

3 hrs ago | 357 Views

Bulawayo City relocates to White City Stadium

3 hrs ago | 246 Views

Audit exposes Gweru City Council rot

3 hrs ago | 228 Views

Bulawayo declares water crisis emergency

3 hrs ago | 307 Views

SA to fast-track Beitbridge Border Post upgrade

3 hrs ago | 316 Views

CBZ bows down to client backlash

3 hrs ago | 621 Views

Binga floods, 1 dies, 34 families rescued

3 hrs ago | 196 Views

Employers oppose blanket minimum wage

3 hrs ago | 325 Views

Zifa 'flout’ Fifa law as 2 ZPCS gain promotion to PSL

3 hrs ago | 178 Views

Mugodhi succession wrangle rages on

3 hrs ago | 136 Views

Chiyangwa send police to harass Kamambo

3 hrs ago | 188 Views

ICC chief in Zimbabwe visit

3 hrs ago | 64 Views

Chinamasa criticise Chamisa for his recent global political 'escapades'

3 hrs ago | 279 Views

Ginimbi offers to pay up

3 hrs ago | 537 Views

Zimdollar stability key, says Mthuli Ncube

3 hrs ago | 215 Views

'Fake' Audit results wreck NetOne board

3 hrs ago | 192 Views

Outrage over Zimsec fees increase

3 hrs ago | 261 Views

Zifa secures permit for Zdravko Logarusic

3 hrs ago | 103 Views

Mother son nabbed for cultivating dagga

9 hrs ago | 691 Views

Vultures devouring technical colleges esp. Harare Poly

11 hrs ago | 1632 Views

'Mnangagwa is the godfather of Zimbabwe corruption'

11 hrs ago | 2769 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days