Mujuru snubs Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF

by Staff reporter

Former vice president Joice Mujuru turned down calls to return to the ruling party arguing she is comfortable watching from the terraces.This comes as the ruling party is keen to mend broken relations with its erstwhile comrades who left at the height of the ugly factional wars.In 2019, the State media reported that Mujuru, stampeded out of the ruling Zanu-PF party ahead of the 2014 congress was returning to the ex-liberation movement.The State run Sunday Mail reported that party secretary for administration Obert Mpofu had claimed, Mujuru was one of many former big-wigs, purged out five years ago making their way back to Zanu-PF following calls for unity by new President Emmerson Mnangagwa."The President of our party wants everybody in Zanu-PF and he has called for all the former members who broke away for whatever reason to come back into the fold of the party and be part of our new dispensation," said Mpofu is quoted as having said.The former Home Affairs Minister, now permanently working at Zanu-PF headquarters as part of a new set-up since Mnangagwa took over from former President Robert Mugabe in the aftermath of the November 2017 coup reportedly added: "I am aware of comrades who have indicated that they would like to come back, Mai Mujuru is one of them and her party (NPP). Ambrose Mutinhiri is already back in the party."We have others that have approached us recently indicating their willingness to come."Mujuru left Zanu-PF in a huff late 2014, after a series of rallies addressed by then First Lady Grace Mugabe, at which she was accused of an elaborate plot "kill Mugabe."The former Vice President has consistently denied the charges. Along with Mutinhiri, then secretary for administration Mutasa as well as spokesperson Rugare Gumbo the group then known as the "Gamatox faction" formed a new party the Zimbabwe People First that however, broke up before it got off the ground.Last year, Mujuru fronted a grouping of fringe opposition parties known as the Rainbow Coalition but nothing came off it.More to follow....