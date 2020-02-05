Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mujuru snubs Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Former vice president Joice Mujuru turned down calls to return to the ruling party arguing she is comfortable watching from the terraces.

This comes as the ruling party is keen to mend broken relations with its erstwhile comrades who left at the height of the ugly factional wars.

In 2019, the State media reported that Mujuru, stampeded out of the ruling Zanu-PF party ahead of the 2014 congress was returning to the ex-liberation movement.

The State run Sunday Mail reported that party secretary for administration Obert Mpofu had claimed, Mujuru was one of many former big-wigs, purged out five years ago making their way back to Zanu-PF following calls for unity by new President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

"The President of our party wants everybody in Zanu-PF and he has called for all the former members who broke away for whatever reason to come back into the fold of the party and be part of our new dispensation," said Mpofu is quoted as having said.

The former Home Affairs Minister, now permanently working at Zanu-PF headquarters as part of a new set-up since Mnangagwa took over from former President Robert Mugabe in the aftermath of the November 2017 coup reportedly added: "I am aware of comrades who have indicated that they would like to come back, Mai Mujuru is one of them and her party (NPP). Ambrose Mutinhiri is already back in the party.

"We have others that have approached us recently indicating their willingness to come."

Mujuru left Zanu-PF in a huff late 2014, after a series of rallies addressed by then First Lady Grace Mugabe, at which she was accused of an elaborate plot "kill Mugabe."

The former Vice President has consistently denied the charges. Along with Mutinhiri, then secretary for administration Mutasa as well as spokesperson Rugare Gumbo the group then known as the "Gamatox faction" formed a new party the Zimbabwe People First that however, broke up before it got off the ground.

Last year, Mujuru fronted a grouping of fringe opposition parties known as the Rainbow Coalition but nothing came off it.

More to follow....

Source - Dailynews

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa blundered by jumping into AfCFTA deep end

3 mins ago | 4 Views

Zimbabwe, South Africa to operate One-Stop Border Post in 2024

1 hr ago | 359 Views

De-Jongh buzzing at Songani signing

1 hr ago | 288 Views

Zimbabwe charms ICC

1 hr ago | 265 Views

Killer Zivhu doles out cheaper pads

1 hr ago | 196 Views

Zimbabwe military dominates civilian space

1 hr ago | 567 Views

Headmaster kills self ahead of AGM

1 hr ago | 943 Views

Sextortion haunts women

1 hr ago | 526 Views

PSL rejects flock to Bulawayo City

2 hrs ago | 285 Views

Magistrate dismisses remand application for vendors

2 hrs ago | 173 Views

RG's Office cashier in court over US$32 000

2 hrs ago | 327 Views

Workmates clash over boss

2 hrs ago | 542 Views

Some degrees to become obsolete

2 hrs ago | 902 Views

Mupfumira granted relief

2 hrs ago | 375 Views

'Build more labs, embrace innovation'

2 hrs ago | 53 Views

Herentals approach High Court

2 hrs ago | 175 Views

Institutionalised racial segregation died the day Mandela was released, says Ramaphosa

2 hrs ago | 107 Views

Awareness on prevention of Novel Coronavirus

2 hrs ago | 211 Views

Chamisa accused of using politicians from Matabeleland only to discard them later

2 hrs ago | 747 Views

Cattle slaughters decrease 11%

2 hrs ago | 188 Views

Axed Zanu-PF youth leaders in extortion storm

2 hrs ago | 1326 Views

Market rejects Zimdollar

2 hrs ago | 1269 Views

Chamisa meets Bulawayo's divided structures

2 hrs ago | 213 Views

Man threatens to shoot employee for quitting job

2 hrs ago | 466 Views

MDC's night of long knives in Masvingo

2 hrs ago | 250 Views

Bulawayo leads in youth internet connectivity

2 hrs ago | 66 Views

Chamisa's security detail assaults ZBC cameraman

3 hrs ago | 314 Views

Chamisa's MP arrested for 'corruption’

3 hrs ago | 677 Views

Machete gangsters attack mine workers

3 hrs ago | 357 Views

Bulawayo City relocates to White City Stadium

3 hrs ago | 246 Views

Audit exposes Gweru City Council rot

3 hrs ago | 228 Views

Bulawayo declares water crisis emergency

3 hrs ago | 305 Views

SA to fast-track Beitbridge Border Post upgrade

3 hrs ago | 315 Views

CBZ bows down to client backlash

3 hrs ago | 619 Views

Binga floods, 1 dies, 34 families rescued

3 hrs ago | 195 Views

Employers oppose blanket minimum wage

3 hrs ago | 323 Views

Zifa 'flout’ Fifa law as 2 ZPCS gain promotion to PSL

3 hrs ago | 178 Views

Mugodhi succession wrangle rages on

3 hrs ago | 136 Views

Chiyangwa send police to harass Kamambo

3 hrs ago | 188 Views

ICC chief in Zimbabwe visit

3 hrs ago | 64 Views

Chinamasa criticise Chamisa for his recent global political 'escapades'

3 hrs ago | 279 Views

Ginimbi offers to pay up

3 hrs ago | 535 Views

Zimdollar stability key, says Mthuli Ncube

3 hrs ago | 215 Views

'Fake' Audit results wreck NetOne board

3 hrs ago | 192 Views

Outrage over Zimsec fees increase

3 hrs ago | 261 Views

Zifa secures permit for Zdravko Logarusic

3 hrs ago | 102 Views

Mother son nabbed for cultivating dagga

9 hrs ago | 690 Views

Vultures devouring technical colleges esp. Harare Poly

11 hrs ago | 1630 Views

'Mnangagwa is the godfather of Zimbabwe corruption'

11 hrs ago | 2767 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days