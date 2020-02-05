Herentals approach High Court

News / National

by Staff reporter

Herentals Football Club say they were allegedly denied right to legal representation when they appeared before a Premier Soccer League Disciplinary Committee last November.The club was last month found guilty and fined ZWL$300 000 for bribing a Black Rhinos player, Gift Saunyama and team manager Gift Kamuriwo.Oliver Chirenga, who is also aligned to the club was slapped with a ZWL$20 000 fine and a 10-year banishment from football related matters since the 1st of January 2020.Through its secretary general Fainos Madhumbu, the club has since approached the High Court seeking an order to overturn the decision reached by the premier league watchdogs."The Respondent's (PSL) decision to deny the Applicant (Herentals FC) the right to legal representation at the hearing for alleged acts of misconduct held on the 26th of November 2019 was unlawful."The aforementioned refusal was grossly irregular, unreasonable and unfair."The Applicant seeks the setting aside of the decision of the Premier Soccer League communicated to the Applicant on the 27th Day of January 2020 and dated 22 January 2020," reads the application.Madhumbu argued that if the club was afforded legal representation parties could have reached a different outcome."If they were allowed to be legally represented, the outcome of the hearing would have been different because there are issues which were noted by our lawyers when they filed an appeal to ZIFA."I am also advised that this act of refusing us a lawyer was unconstitutional as it denied the Applicant a right to a fair hearing enshrined in section 69 of the constitution," he said.He said PSL should not have proceeded to hand down a decision without leveling the playing field."I therefore submit that it was grossly irregular and unreasonable for the Respondent to have proceeded to purport to decide the matter on the merits when the Applicants were treated unfairly," he said.The Club is also claiming that the purported judgment by the PSL disciplinary committee was an invalid since it only carried signatures from two out of the three members.According to the side, more doubt is even raised with the committee failing to reach a decision three days after the hearing as mandatory provision of the PSL Rules and Regulations.The matter is yet to be set down before a High Court judge.