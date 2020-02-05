Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Herentals approach High Court

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Herentals Football Club say they were allegedly denied right to legal representation when they appeared before a Premier Soccer League Disciplinary Committee last November.

The club was last month found guilty and fined ZWL$300 000 for bribing a Black Rhinos player, Gift Saunyama and team manager Gift Kamuriwo.

Oliver Chirenga, who is also aligned to the club was slapped with a ZWL$20 000 fine and a 10-year banishment from football related matters since the 1st of January 2020.

Through its secretary general Fainos Madhumbu, the club has since approached the High Court seeking an order to overturn the decision reached by the premier league watchdogs.

"The Respondent's (PSL) decision to deny the Applicant (Herentals FC) the right to legal representation at the hearing for alleged acts of misconduct held on the 26th of November 2019 was unlawful.

"The aforementioned refusal was grossly irregular, unreasonable and unfair.

"The Applicant seeks the setting aside of the decision of the Premier Soccer League communicated to the Applicant on the 27th Day of January 2020 and dated 22 January 2020," reads the application.

Madhumbu argued that if the club was afforded legal representation parties could have reached a different outcome.

"If they were allowed to be legally represented, the outcome of the hearing would have been different because there are issues which were noted by our lawyers when they filed an appeal to ZIFA.

"I am also advised that this act of refusing us a lawyer was unconstitutional as it denied the Applicant a right to a fair hearing enshrined in section 69 of the constitution," he said.

He said PSL should not have proceeded to hand down a decision without leveling the playing field.

"I therefore submit that it was grossly irregular and unreasonable for the Respondent to have proceeded to purport to decide the matter on the merits when the Applicants were treated unfairly," he said.

The Club is also claiming that the purported judgment by the PSL disciplinary committee was an invalid since it only carried signatures from two out of the three members.

According to the side, more doubt is even raised with the committee failing to reach a decision three days after the hearing as mandatory provision of the PSL Rules and Regulations.

The matter is yet to be set down before a High Court judge.

Source - hmetro

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimbabwe, South Africa to operate One-Stop Border Post in 2024

30 mins ago | 110 Views

De-Jongh buzzing at Songani signing

41 mins ago | 115 Views

Zimbabwe charms ICC

42 mins ago | 90 Views

Killer Zivhu doles out cheaper pads

42 mins ago | 76 Views

Zimbabwe military dominates civilian space

42 mins ago | 211 Views

Headmaster kills self ahead of AGM

43 mins ago | 335 Views

Sextortion haunts women

44 mins ago | 201 Views

PSL rejects flock to Bulawayo City

52 mins ago | 128 Views

Magistrate dismisses remand application for vendors

60 mins ago | 101 Views

RG's Office cashier in court over US$32 000

1 hr ago | 175 Views

Workmates clash over boss

1 hr ago | 311 Views

Some degrees to become obsolete

1 hr ago | 441 Views

Mupfumira granted relief

1 hr ago | 221 Views

'Build more labs, embrace innovation'

1 hr ago | 34 Views

Institutionalised racial segregation died the day Mandela was released, says Ramaphosa

1 hr ago | 83 Views

Awareness on prevention of Novel Coronavirus

2 hrs ago | 172 Views

Chamisa accused of using politicians from Matabeleland only to discard them later

2 hrs ago | 566 Views

Mujuru snubs Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF

2 hrs ago | 1138 Views

Cattle slaughters decrease 11%

2 hrs ago | 157 Views

Axed Zanu-PF youth leaders in extortion storm

2 hrs ago | 1116 Views

Market rejects Zimdollar

2 hrs ago | 1040 Views

Chamisa meets Bulawayo's divided structures

2 hrs ago | 166 Views

Man threatens to shoot employee for quitting job

2 hrs ago | 374 Views

MDC's night of long knives in Masvingo

2 hrs ago | 194 Views

Bulawayo leads in youth internet connectivity

2 hrs ago | 57 Views

Chamisa's security detail assaults ZBC cameraman

2 hrs ago | 281 Views

Chamisa's MP arrested for 'corruption’

2 hrs ago | 597 Views

Machete gangsters attack mine workers

2 hrs ago | 312 Views

Bulawayo City relocates to White City Stadium

2 hrs ago | 221 Views

Audit exposes Gweru City Council rot

2 hrs ago | 193 Views

Bulawayo declares water crisis emergency

2 hrs ago | 270 Views

SA to fast-track Beitbridge Border Post upgrade

2 hrs ago | 285 Views

CBZ bows down to client backlash

2 hrs ago | 514 Views

Binga floods, 1 dies, 34 families rescued

2 hrs ago | 167 Views

Employers oppose blanket minimum wage

2 hrs ago | 282 Views

Zifa 'flout’ Fifa law as 2 ZPCS gain promotion to PSL

2 hrs ago | 164 Views

Mugodhi succession wrangle rages on

2 hrs ago | 119 Views

Chiyangwa send police to harass Kamambo

2 hrs ago | 155 Views

ICC chief in Zimbabwe visit

2 hrs ago | 52 Views

Chinamasa criticise Chamisa for his recent global political 'escapades'

2 hrs ago | 222 Views

Ginimbi offers to pay up

2 hrs ago | 430 Views

Zimdollar stability key, says Mthuli Ncube

2 hrs ago | 185 Views

'Fake' Audit results wreck NetOne board

2 hrs ago | 161 Views

Outrage over Zimsec fees increase

2 hrs ago | 205 Views

Zifa secures permit for Zdravko Logarusic

2 hrs ago | 91 Views

Mother son nabbed for cultivating dagga

9 hrs ago | 678 Views

Vultures devouring technical colleges esp. Harare Poly

10 hrs ago | 1573 Views

'Mnangagwa is the godfather of Zimbabwe corruption'

10 hrs ago | 2482 Views

Tsenengamu returns Zanu-PF Ford Ranger, denies CIA link

10 hrs ago | 4127 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days