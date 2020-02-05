Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Some degrees to become obsolete

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
THE Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education Professor Amon Murirwa has reiterated on the shelving some of the degrees offered by the country's learning institutions.

Speaking during the presentation of the Education 5.0 model to the portfolio committee on Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development on Education 5.0 in Harare yesterday, Prof Murwira said there were programs that were going to fall.

"As we move forward in the modernisation and industrialisation of our country, there are certain things what we will continue doing and some we will stop doing.

"Programs are going to fall and some rise.

"That is what is going to happen, just watch the space.

"You don't have to mention that such a degree is useless, it will disappear.

"You will realize on your own that this program I am doing is now obsolete and you will look for the right one.

"We have reached a stage of paper hunting spree where people are doing flowery degrees with spiced names.

"We now want skills and knowledge.

"We are talking about the mental makeup not what you studied.

"Everyone is waiting to get into an office but the offices are fewer.

"Universities review programs from three to five years and certain courses are dropped through these reviews," explained Prof Murwira.

Portfolio committee member Mathias Tongofa expressed concern over attachment challenges experienced by university students.

"We know that attachments are very important and what we are seeing is that every program in universities has got an attachment but the students are not getting places for attachment.

"A student doing engineering is ending up in a beer hall for the sake of being attached there.

"The value of the attachments is no longer there; do you think we can continue under that same trajectory?" he asked.

Prof Murwira replied:

"Education 5.0 is saying whatever you are doing, what is it for?

"There are goods then there are services, certain subjects produce services and some goods, but if you cannot pin point which services or goods you are providing, this is how a degree has to disappear.

"A degree is seen in action not on papers."

Source - hmetro

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimbabwe, South Africa to operate One-Stop Border Post in 2024

34 mins ago | 126 Views

De-Jongh buzzing at Songani signing

45 mins ago | 126 Views

Zimbabwe charms ICC

46 mins ago | 107 Views

Killer Zivhu doles out cheaper pads

46 mins ago | 83 Views

Zimbabwe military dominates civilian space

46 mins ago | 237 Views

Headmaster kills self ahead of AGM

47 mins ago | 390 Views

Sextortion haunts women

48 mins ago | 229 Views

PSL rejects flock to Bulawayo City

56 mins ago | 137 Views

Magistrate dismisses remand application for vendors

1 hr ago | 107 Views

RG's Office cashier in court over US$32 000

1 hr ago | 189 Views

Workmates clash over boss

1 hr ago | 344 Views

Mupfumira granted relief

1 hr ago | 239 Views

'Build more labs, embrace innovation'

1 hr ago | 35 Views

Herentals approach High Court

1 hr ago | 115 Views

Institutionalised racial segregation died the day Mandela was released, says Ramaphosa

2 hrs ago | 84 Views

Awareness on prevention of Novel Coronavirus

2 hrs ago | 174 Views

Chamisa accused of using politicians from Matabeleland only to discard them later

2 hrs ago | 583 Views

Mujuru snubs Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF

2 hrs ago | 1167 Views

Cattle slaughters decrease 11%

2 hrs ago | 160 Views

Axed Zanu-PF youth leaders in extortion storm

2 hrs ago | 1130 Views

Market rejects Zimdollar

2 hrs ago | 1068 Views

Chamisa meets Bulawayo's divided structures

2 hrs ago | 173 Views

Man threatens to shoot employee for quitting job

2 hrs ago | 384 Views

MDC's night of long knives in Masvingo

2 hrs ago | 197 Views

Bulawayo leads in youth internet connectivity

2 hrs ago | 58 Views

Chamisa's security detail assaults ZBC cameraman

2 hrs ago | 286 Views

Chamisa's MP arrested for 'corruption’

2 hrs ago | 603 Views

Machete gangsters attack mine workers

2 hrs ago | 317 Views

Bulawayo City relocates to White City Stadium

2 hrs ago | 226 Views

Audit exposes Gweru City Council rot

2 hrs ago | 199 Views

Bulawayo declares water crisis emergency

2 hrs ago | 273 Views

SA to fast-track Beitbridge Border Post upgrade

2 hrs ago | 288 Views

CBZ bows down to client backlash

2 hrs ago | 520 Views

Binga floods, 1 dies, 34 families rescued

2 hrs ago | 169 Views

Employers oppose blanket minimum wage

2 hrs ago | 286 Views

Zifa 'flout’ Fifa law as 2 ZPCS gain promotion to PSL

2 hrs ago | 165 Views

Mugodhi succession wrangle rages on

2 hrs ago | 119 Views

Chiyangwa send police to harass Kamambo

2 hrs ago | 159 Views

ICC chief in Zimbabwe visit

2 hrs ago | 52 Views

Chinamasa criticise Chamisa for his recent global political 'escapades'

2 hrs ago | 229 Views

Ginimbi offers to pay up

2 hrs ago | 444 Views

Zimdollar stability key, says Mthuli Ncube

2 hrs ago | 185 Views

'Fake' Audit results wreck NetOne board

2 hrs ago | 163 Views

Outrage over Zimsec fees increase

2 hrs ago | 213 Views

Zifa secures permit for Zdravko Logarusic

2 hrs ago | 94 Views

Mother son nabbed for cultivating dagga

9 hrs ago | 678 Views

Vultures devouring technical colleges esp. Harare Poly

10 hrs ago | 1578 Views

'Mnangagwa is the godfather of Zimbabwe corruption'

10 hrs ago | 2509 Views

Tsenengamu returns Zanu-PF Ford Ranger, denies CIA link

11 hrs ago | 4139 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days