Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

BCC unveils credit control, debt collection policy

by Staff reporter
51 secs ago | Views
BULAWAYO City Council (BCC) has unveiled a credit control and debt collection policy that seeks to maintain predictable cashflows and allow for improved management of debtors, among others.

Council is owed about $221 million as of December 2019 broken down to $100 million by domestic debtors, $44 million by government, industry and commerce $72 million and $5 million by parastatals.

Council argues that failure by its debtors to clear outstanding payments is affecting its ability to provide efficient services and clear its debts with various creditors.

The local authority owes various creditors $256 794 852 for the month of January, up from $223 440 579 in December.

The policy does not spare even BCC staff and councillors as it insists on forced deductions from their salaries if they have outstanding bills.

"Any person receiving a salary or allowances from the city may not be in arrears to the city for rates and consumer service charges for a period longer than three months (unless suitable arrangements have been made for the payment of arrears) and council may deduct any outstanding amounts from the person's salary after this period," the 25-paged document read.

"The city shall liaise with the relevant persons referred to in 59 above and their departmental representatives and issue the necessary salary deduction instruction where appropriate after compliance with the provisions of the Labour Relations Act."

Council has been operating without a documented credit control and debt collection policy. It has been relying on resolutions, the Urban Councils Act, the water and sewage by-laws and other pieces of legislation.

"The FD (finance director) shall be the implementing authority: (a) implement and enforce the city's credit control and debt collection policy and any by-laws enacted in terms of the Urban Councils Act;

"(b) In accordance with the credit control and debt collection policy and any such by-laws establish effective administrative mechanisms, processes and procedures to collect money that is due and payable to the city," it adds.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa blundered by jumping into AfCFTA deep end

5 mins ago | 9 Views

Zimbabwe, South Africa to operate One-Stop Border Post in 2024

1 hr ago | 377 Views

De-Jongh buzzing at Songani signing

1 hr ago | 291 Views

Zimbabwe charms ICC

1 hr ago | 275 Views

Killer Zivhu doles out cheaper pads

1 hr ago | 206 Views

Zimbabwe military dominates civilian space

1 hr ago | 589 Views

Headmaster kills self ahead of AGM

1 hr ago | 979 Views

Sextortion haunts women

1 hr ago | 539 Views

PSL rejects flock to Bulawayo City

2 hrs ago | 291 Views

Magistrate dismisses remand application for vendors

2 hrs ago | 176 Views

RG's Office cashier in court over US$32 000

2 hrs ago | 332 Views

Workmates clash over boss

2 hrs ago | 552 Views

Some degrees to become obsolete

2 hrs ago | 924 Views

Mupfumira granted relief

2 hrs ago | 385 Views

'Build more labs, embrace innovation'

2 hrs ago | 57 Views

Herentals approach High Court

2 hrs ago | 176 Views

Institutionalised racial segregation died the day Mandela was released, says Ramaphosa

2 hrs ago | 108 Views

Awareness on prevention of Novel Coronavirus

2 hrs ago | 211 Views

Chamisa accused of using politicians from Matabeleland only to discard them later

2 hrs ago | 755 Views

Mujuru snubs Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF

2 hrs ago | 1427 Views

Cattle slaughters decrease 11%

2 hrs ago | 188 Views

Axed Zanu-PF youth leaders in extortion storm

2 hrs ago | 1342 Views

Market rejects Zimdollar

2 hrs ago | 1281 Views

Chamisa meets Bulawayo's divided structures

2 hrs ago | 215 Views

Man threatens to shoot employee for quitting job

2 hrs ago | 473 Views

MDC's night of long knives in Masvingo

2 hrs ago | 252 Views

Bulawayo leads in youth internet connectivity

2 hrs ago | 66 Views

Chamisa's security detail assaults ZBC cameraman

3 hrs ago | 314 Views

Chamisa's MP arrested for 'corruption’

3 hrs ago | 682 Views

Machete gangsters attack mine workers

3 hrs ago | 360 Views

Bulawayo City relocates to White City Stadium

3 hrs ago | 247 Views

Audit exposes Gweru City Council rot

3 hrs ago | 229 Views

Bulawayo declares water crisis emergency

3 hrs ago | 309 Views

SA to fast-track Beitbridge Border Post upgrade

3 hrs ago | 316 Views

CBZ bows down to client backlash

3 hrs ago | 630 Views

Binga floods, 1 dies, 34 families rescued

3 hrs ago | 197 Views

Employers oppose blanket minimum wage

3 hrs ago | 328 Views

Zifa 'flout’ Fifa law as 2 ZPCS gain promotion to PSL

3 hrs ago | 181 Views

Mugodhi succession wrangle rages on

3 hrs ago | 136 Views

Chiyangwa send police to harass Kamambo

3 hrs ago | 191 Views

ICC chief in Zimbabwe visit

3 hrs ago | 64 Views

Chinamasa criticise Chamisa for his recent global political 'escapades'

3 hrs ago | 283 Views

Ginimbi offers to pay up

3 hrs ago | 542 Views

Zimdollar stability key, says Mthuli Ncube

3 hrs ago | 215 Views

'Fake' Audit results wreck NetOne board

3 hrs ago | 193 Views

Outrage over Zimsec fees increase

3 hrs ago | 261 Views

Zifa secures permit for Zdravko Logarusic

3 hrs ago | 103 Views

Mother son nabbed for cultivating dagga

9 hrs ago | 691 Views

Vultures devouring technical colleges esp. Harare Poly

11 hrs ago | 1633 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days