Illegal gold miner jailed 2 years

by Paul Ndou
1 hr ago | Views
A 19-YEAR-OLD Guruve illegal gold miners was slapped with a two year jail term by a Guruve magistrate yesterday.

Onious Dandara of Mukuya village, Chief Chipuriro in Guruve was incarcerated by magistrate Shingirai Mutiro after full trial.

Prosecutor Albert Mazhindu told the court that on February 5 Dandara was prospecting for gold at Zvivindi River, Guruve using a shovel ,dish and metal plates.

Dandara saw police officers from a distance and tried to run away, the police gave a chase and caught up with him.

He was arrested and sent to court.

Prospecting tools were forfeited to the state.

Source - Byo24News

