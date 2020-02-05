Illegal gold miner jailed 2 years

News / National

by Paul Ndou

A 19-YEAR-OLD Guruve illegal gold miners was slapped with a two year jail term by a Guruve magistrate yesterday.Onious Dandara of Mukuya village, Chief Chipuriro in Guruve was incarcerated by magistrate Shingirai Mutiro after full trial.Prosecutor Albert Mazhindu told the court that on February 5 Dandara was prospecting for gold at Zvivindi River, Guruve using a shovel ,dish and metal plates.Dandara saw police officers from a distance and tried to run away, the police gave a chase and caught up with him.He was arrested and sent to court.Prospecting tools were forfeited to the state.