Zim education access stiffened - ZPP

by Stephen Jakes
1 hr ago | Views
Zimbabwe's education has been stiffened to a point where the majority population who are poor are not able to send their children to school yet government is doing nothing about it.

This is revealed in the latest report of the Zimbabwe Peace Project.

"Access to the right to education remained a challenge for some children as they were turned away from school following failure by their parents and guardians to pay school fees and levies set up by schools across the country," ZPP reported.

"Although the Ministry of Education received one of the highest budgetary allocations in the budget announced by the Minister of Finance and Economic Development in November 2019, at 16.8% of the total budget, the allocation is not enough to cater for all the Ministry's needs and continues to be eroded by inflation."

ZPP said schools are increasingly dependent on school levies to operate; which is an exorbitant cost passed on to parents and guardians.

"ZPP received reports of several schools across the country who have been turning away learners from school owing to non- payment of fees and levies. This is likely to result in an increase in the rate of school drop outs, making girls even more vulnerable. The government should speedily put in place measures that protect the right to education; lest accessing this right becomes a privilege for a few. Government should also ensure that all arrears owed to schools under the Basic Education Assistance Module (BEAM) are paid as this will assist alleviate financial pressure from schools," ZPP said.

Source - Byo24News

Most Popular In 7 Days