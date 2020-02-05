Kraal head assaulted over welfare food

News / National

by Stephen Jakes

A village head in Chivi was recently seriously assaulted by a fellow villager after the latter wife's names were removed from the social welfare beneficiaries list.This is revealed in the Zimbabwe Peace Project latest report."The kraal head of Gwenyaya Village Jairos Gwenyaya of Ward 16, Chivi Central was assaulted by Saratiel Tasarira at his homestead after Tasarira's wife Felistas Chiwara was removed from the Social Welfare beneficiaries list. Tasarira is said to have assaulted the kraal head accusing him of unfair and nepotistic distribution of government aid," ZPP reported."The matter was allegedly reported to police at Chivi Turn-Off Police Base."