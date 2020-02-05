Latest News Editor's Choice


Police use on opposition a clear sign of an urgent need of security sector reform

by Stephen Jakes
1 hr ago
The Zimbabwe Peace Project has indicated that the trend in which the ruling government continue to use the police against the opposition political parties and dissent is a sign that there is urgent need for security sector reforms.

In its latest report ZPP said the use of state apparatus such as the police to target opposition party members is a clear indicator for the urgent need for security sector reform.

"The Zimbabwe Constitution in Section 219 (3) clearly stipulates that the police service must be non- partisan and national in character. The MDC Harare Province Deputy Youth Treasurer and Epworth Councillor Kudakwashe Chatambudza was arrested a day before the State of the Nation Address by the MDC president on allegations of making petrol bombs; only to be released without any charges preferred against him after the intervention of the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR)," the human Rights watch dog reported.

"The complicity and partisan nature of the ZRP continues unabated and is fuelled by the conflation of the party and the state. This was evidenced in the police's lack of procedural action to the destruction of tuck shops and warehouses belonging to MDC supporters. The targeted properties were destroyed by Zanu PF supporters on 22 January at Magaba home industry in Mbare in response to the MDC President's SONA. In a shocking move the police arrested victims who had approached them to report the attack and property destruction."

ZPP said a Headman aligned to Zanu PF identified as Makisi in Mashuma, Ward 17 Hurungwe West under Chief Nyamhunga was assaulted by villagers on 24 January 2020.

"It is alleged that, during a social welfare maize grain distribution at Mashuma business centre, Headman Makisi was bashed by an angry mob after he had replaced a female villager from the beneficiaries list with his wife's name. This did not go down well with the woman who then shoved the Headman, when Makisi tried to retaliate other beneficiaries intervened and assaulted him," said ZPP.

Source - Byo24News

