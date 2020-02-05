Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Jonathan Moyo sponsored Chamisa 2018 Presidential campaign

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
FORMER Sunday Mail Editor Edmund Kudzayi has sensationally claimed that exiled ex-minister Jonathan Moyo funded the MDC 2018 presidential candidate Nelson Chamisa's election campaign.

Kudzayi said, he and former Politburo member and Information Minister Moyo, had to step in and assist Chamisa with his media campaigns as no-one was doing the job in the opposition MDC.


"In the 2018 elections, we ended up having to intervene to do radio, print, social media and television adverts for the MDC," Kudzayi wrote on Twitter.

"Why? Because nobody was doing the work and Chamisa was the best foot forward. Where did the money come from? It was raised by Professor Jonathan Moyo."

However, Chamisa lost the presidential election to Zanu PF's Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Moyo was once a fierce Information Minister for the now late President Robert Mugabe who had fallen out of favour with the West. Zanu PF was accused of abusing State resources to carry out its election campaigns.

Source - newzimbabwe

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Naming, shaming not Zanu-PF policy, says Chinamasa

14 mins ago | 32 Views

16 new magistrates sworn in

25 mins ago | 36 Views

Chamisa ally wants Chinese nationals barred from entering Zimbabwe

51 mins ago | 98 Views

WATCH: Mnangagwa upbeat about deliberations at AU summit

52 mins ago | 70 Views

Maize meal 'cartel' boss evades MPs over US$27m RBZ payment

54 mins ago | 87 Views

Anti-graft rhetoric leading us nowhere

55 mins ago | 16 Views

MDC attacks Mnangagwa for 'misleading' AU

56 mins ago | 82 Views

Police use on opposition a clear sign of an urgent need of security sector reform

1 hr ago | 67 Views

Kraal head assaulted over welfare food

1 hr ago | 81 Views

Zim education access stiffened - ZPP

1 hr ago | 90 Views

The people using Tsenengamu and Matutu exposed

2 hrs ago | 845 Views

US$17.7 million loan blocked foreigners from Feruka pipeline

2 hrs ago | 279 Views

Youths corner Zanu-PF MP

2 hrs ago | 376 Views

Rushinga elders dance for Auxillia Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 197 Views

Illegal gold miner jailed 2 years

2 hrs ago | 103 Views

Kalisto Gwanetsa reads riot act to school heads over poor results

2 hrs ago | 216 Views

Herentals match-fixing details emerge

3 hrs ago | 196 Views

USA equal Zimbabwe for lowest ODI total

3 hrs ago | 112 Views

Zimbabwe police pay schedule leaked to the media

3 hrs ago | 1540 Views

Floods wreak havoc in Binga

3 hrs ago | 608 Views

Chamisa throws another curve ball at Masvingo mayor's faction

3 hrs ago | 432 Views

BCC unveils credit control, debt collection policy

3 hrs ago | 189 Views

Mnangagwa blundered by jumping into AfCFTA deep end

3 hrs ago | 584 Views

Zimbabwe, South Africa to operate One-Stop Border Post in 2024

4 hrs ago | 1014 Views

De-Jongh buzzing at Songani signing

4 hrs ago | 593 Views

Zimbabwe charms ICC

4 hrs ago | 503 Views

Killer Zivhu doles out cheaper pads

4 hrs ago | 411 Views

Zimbabwe military dominates civilian space

4 hrs ago | 1243 Views

Headmaster kills self ahead of AGM

4 hrs ago | 1934 Views

Sextortion haunts women

4 hrs ago | 1055 Views

PSL rejects flock to Bulawayo City

5 hrs ago | 512 Views

Magistrate dismisses remand application for vendors

5 hrs ago | 277 Views

RG's Office cashier in court over US$32 000

5 hrs ago | 575 Views

Workmates clash over boss

5 hrs ago | 960 Views

Some degrees to become obsolete

5 hrs ago | 2200 Views

Mupfumira granted relief

5 hrs ago | 631 Views

'Build more labs, embrace innovation'

5 hrs ago | 89 Views

Herentals approach High Court

5 hrs ago | 246 Views

Institutionalised racial segregation died the day Mandela was released, says Ramaphosa

5 hrs ago | 157 Views

Awareness on prevention of Novel Coronavirus

5 hrs ago | 291 Views

Chamisa accused of using politicians from Matabeleland only to discard them later

5 hrs ago | 1307 Views

Mujuru snubs Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF

5 hrs ago | 2295 Views

Cattle slaughters decrease 11%

5 hrs ago | 236 Views

Axed Zanu-PF youth leaders in extortion storm

5 hrs ago | 1823 Views

Market rejects Zimdollar

5 hrs ago | 1697 Views

Chamisa meets Bulawayo's divided structures

5 hrs ago | 278 Views

Man threatens to shoot employee for quitting job

5 hrs ago | 721 Views

MDC's night of long knives in Masvingo

5 hrs ago | 332 Views

Bulawayo leads in youth internet connectivity

5 hrs ago | 82 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days