Jonathan Moyo sponsored Chamisa 2018 Presidential campaign

FORMER Sunday Mail Editor Edmund Kudzayi has sensationally claimed that exiled ex-minister Jonathan Moyo funded the MDC 2018 presidential candidate Nelson Chamisa's election campaign.Kudzayi said, he and former Politburo member and Information Minister Moyo, had to step in and assist Chamisa with his media campaigns as no-one was doing the job in the opposition MDC."In the 2018 elections, we ended up having to intervene to do radio, print, social media and television adverts for the MDC," Kudzayi wrote on Twitter."Why? Because nobody was doing the work and Chamisa was the best foot forward. Where did the money come from? It was raised by Professor Jonathan Moyo."However, Chamisa lost the presidential election to Zanu PF's Emmerson Mnangagwa.Moyo was once a fierce Information Minister for the now late President Robert Mugabe who had fallen out of favour with the West. Zanu PF was accused of abusing State resources to carry out its election campaigns.