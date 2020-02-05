Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

MDC attacks Mnangagwa for 'misleading' AU

by newzimbabwe
1 hr ago | Views
MDC has blasted President Emmerson Mnangagwa for allegedly lying to world by claiming he was implementing political, economic and electoral reforms in Zimbabwe.

Mnangagwa Monday said Zimbabwe was fully committed to implementing reforms.

He was speaking at the just-ended African Union 33rd African Heads of State and Government Summit in Addis Ababa.

"Zimbabwe is therefore fully committed to continue those voluntary reforms because they are good for our people and they further facilitate development, national unity and peace.

"We have opened up media space to more players under the new dispensation," Mnangagwa said.

He pleaded for the removal of sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe.

"These imposed sanctions have been on for two decades now. The European Union has taken positive measures to repeal the sanctions regime, we urge them to complete the process by removing the remaining measures against Zimbabwe.

"My administration has re-engaged EU and USA with a view to normalise on bilateral relations and put the past behind us. In our quest to enhance national cohesion, unity and political tolerance, we have established the political actors dialogue platform which brings together the various political actors in our country," said Mnangagwa.
 
However, MDC deputy spokesperson Luke Tamborinyoka attacked Mnangagwa accusing him of being a liar.

"The only reform we have seen is a permanent scarf around the neck of a purported Head of State. Otherwise it is a lie that there is any reform taking place in Zimbabwe.

"Just recently, we saw the enactment of MOPA (Maintenance of Peace and Order Act) under the guise that they were reforming POSA (Public Order and Security Act) when MOPA is just but POSA in a scarf.

"It is even worse that Ian Smith's Law and Order Maintenance Act (LOMA). The reform agenda is just another ruse. ED (Mnangagwa) is definitely smoking something illicit," said Tamborinyoka.

Source - newzimbabwe

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Naming, shaming not Zanu-PF policy, says Chinamasa

35 mins ago | 174 Views

16 new magistrates sworn in

46 mins ago | 118 Views

Chamisa ally wants Chinese nationals barred from entering Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 222 Views

WATCH: Mnangagwa upbeat about deliberations at AU summit

1 hr ago | 153 Views

Maize meal 'cartel' boss evades MPs over US$27m RBZ payment

1 hr ago | 210 Views

Anti-graft rhetoric leading us nowhere

1 hr ago | 45 Views

Jonathan Moyo sponsored Chamisa 2018 Presidential campaign

2 hrs ago | 484 Views

Police use on opposition a clear sign of an urgent need of security sector reform

2 hrs ago | 109 Views

Kraal head assaulted over welfare food

2 hrs ago | 130 Views

Zim education access stiffened - ZPP

2 hrs ago | 122 Views

The people using Tsenengamu and Matutu exposed

2 hrs ago | 1133 Views

US$17.7 million loan blocked foreigners from Feruka pipeline

2 hrs ago | 347 Views

Youths corner Zanu-PF MP

2 hrs ago | 451 Views

Rushinga elders dance for Auxillia Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 257 Views

Illegal gold miner jailed 2 years

2 hrs ago | 120 Views

Kalisto Gwanetsa reads riot act to school heads over poor results

3 hrs ago | 244 Views

Herentals match-fixing details emerge

3 hrs ago | 214 Views

USA equal Zimbabwe for lowest ODI total

3 hrs ago | 125 Views

Zimbabwe police pay schedule leaked to the media

3 hrs ago | 1670 Views

Floods wreak havoc in Binga

3 hrs ago | 653 Views

Chamisa throws another curve ball at Masvingo mayor's faction

3 hrs ago | 464 Views

BCC unveils credit control, debt collection policy

3 hrs ago | 200 Views

Mnangagwa blundered by jumping into AfCFTA deep end

3 hrs ago | 641 Views

Zimbabwe, South Africa to operate One-Stop Border Post in 2024

5 hrs ago | 1061 Views

De-Jongh buzzing at Songani signing

5 hrs ago | 604 Views

Zimbabwe charms ICC

5 hrs ago | 525 Views

Killer Zivhu doles out cheaper pads

5 hrs ago | 419 Views

Zimbabwe military dominates civilian space

5 hrs ago | 1299 Views

Headmaster kills self ahead of AGM

5 hrs ago | 1987 Views

Sextortion haunts women

5 hrs ago | 1074 Views

PSL rejects flock to Bulawayo City

5 hrs ago | 536 Views

Magistrate dismisses remand application for vendors

5 hrs ago | 280 Views

RG's Office cashier in court over US$32 000

5 hrs ago | 587 Views

Workmates clash over boss

5 hrs ago | 977 Views

Some degrees to become obsolete

5 hrs ago | 2301 Views

Mupfumira granted relief

5 hrs ago | 643 Views

'Build more labs, embrace innovation'

5 hrs ago | 89 Views

Herentals approach High Court

5 hrs ago | 252 Views

Institutionalised racial segregation died the day Mandela was released, says Ramaphosa

5 hrs ago | 161 Views

Awareness on prevention of Novel Coronavirus

6 hrs ago | 294 Views

Chamisa accused of using politicians from Matabeleland only to discard them later

6 hrs ago | 1405 Views

Mujuru snubs Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF

6 hrs ago | 2365 Views

Cattle slaughters decrease 11%

6 hrs ago | 236 Views

Axed Zanu-PF youth leaders in extortion storm

6 hrs ago | 1868 Views

Market rejects Zimdollar

6 hrs ago | 1723 Views

Chamisa meets Bulawayo's divided structures

6 hrs ago | 281 Views

Man threatens to shoot employee for quitting job

6 hrs ago | 739 Views

MDC's night of long knives in Masvingo

6 hrs ago | 336 Views

Bulawayo leads in youth internet connectivity

6 hrs ago | 82 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days