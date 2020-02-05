Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

16 new magistrates sworn in

by Staff reporter
36 secs ago | Views
ACTING Chief Magistrate Munamato Mutevedzi has said the 16 newly sworn in crop of magistrates is set to increase the rate at which cases are cleared as it brings the total number of magistrates to around 235.

In an interview after swearing in the 16 new magistrates this Tuesday morning at the Harare magistrate court, he said the new crop will enhance the efficiency of the judicial service system in terms of clearance of cases.

"The 16 newly sworn in magistrates brings the total number of magistrates to around 235, and those additions always makes us happier because of the level and number of cases coming into court.

If you read from our statistics the number of cases coming into court is increasing every year. So that also calls for an increase in manpower. So the addition of the 16 magistrates is quite a welcome relief and it will certainly boost our numbers in the court and increase the rate at which we clear cases," said the Acting Chief Magistrate, Mutevedzi.

The Prosecutor General, Kumbirai Hodzi implored the new magistrates to uphold professionalism.
"There might be temptations and pressures, however, you must steady fast refuse those. You are high members of society now you occupy a very important role in society," he said.

A total of 15 female magistrates and 1 male were sworn in. The 16 are Linda Zwere, Anna Jerita Chimweta, Samantha Dhlamini, Cherily Shingirirai Tembo, Lenia Khumalo, Ndumiso Khumalo, Rutendo Machingura, Lisa Mutendereki, Jarius Mutsekwa, Audrey Vimbai Muzhingi, Meenal Muneshkumar Narotam, Amanda Nkosinathi Ndlovu, Conceptor Ngwerume, Sharon Nxongo, Ntombizodwa Sibanda, Tofara Hwara.

Source - zbc

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa ally wants Chinese nationals barred from entering Zimbabwe

28 mins ago | 31 Views

WATCH: Mnangagwa upbeat about deliberations at AU summit

28 mins ago | 21 Views

Maize meal 'cartel' boss evades MPs over US$27m RBZ payment

30 mins ago | 28 Views

Anti-graft rhetoric leading us nowhere

31 mins ago | 4 Views

MDC attacks Mnangagwa for 'misleading' AU

32 mins ago | 26 Views

Jonathan Moyo sponsored Chamisa 2018 Presidential campaign

55 mins ago | 145 Views

Police use on opposition a clear sign of an urgent need of security sector reform

1 hr ago | 34 Views

Kraal head assaulted over welfare food

1 hr ago | 40 Views

Zim education access stiffened - ZPP

1 hr ago | 57 Views

The people using Tsenengamu and Matutu exposed

1 hr ago | 511 Views

US$17.7 million loan blocked foreigners from Feruka pipeline

1 hr ago | 209 Views

Youths corner Zanu-PF MP

2 hrs ago | 282 Views

Rushinga elders dance for Auxillia Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 145 Views

Illegal gold miner jailed 2 years

2 hrs ago | 88 Views

Kalisto Gwanetsa reads riot act to school heads over poor results

2 hrs ago | 180 Views

Herentals match-fixing details emerge

2 hrs ago | 167 Views

USA equal Zimbabwe for lowest ODI total

2 hrs ago | 101 Views

Zimbabwe police pay schedule leaked to the media

2 hrs ago | 1403 Views

Floods wreak havoc in Binga

3 hrs ago | 573 Views

Chamisa throws another curve ball at Masvingo mayor's faction

3 hrs ago | 398 Views

BCC unveils credit control, debt collection policy

3 hrs ago | 172 Views

Mnangagwa blundered by jumping into AfCFTA deep end

3 hrs ago | 529 Views

Zimbabwe, South Africa to operate One-Stop Border Post in 2024

4 hrs ago | 944 Views

De-Jongh buzzing at Songani signing

4 hrs ago | 581 Views

Zimbabwe charms ICC

4 hrs ago | 485 Views

Killer Zivhu doles out cheaper pads

4 hrs ago | 404 Views

Zimbabwe military dominates civilian space

4 hrs ago | 1211 Views

Headmaster kills self ahead of AGM

4 hrs ago | 1881 Views

Sextortion haunts women

4 hrs ago | 1037 Views

PSL rejects flock to Bulawayo City

4 hrs ago | 503 Views

Magistrate dismisses remand application for vendors

4 hrs ago | 275 Views

RG's Office cashier in court over US$32 000

4 hrs ago | 563 Views

Workmates clash over boss

4 hrs ago | 939 Views

Some degrees to become obsolete

4 hrs ago | 2063 Views

Mupfumira granted relief

4 hrs ago | 613 Views

'Build more labs, embrace innovation'

4 hrs ago | 89 Views

Herentals approach High Court

4 hrs ago | 243 Views

Institutionalised racial segregation died the day Mandela was released, says Ramaphosa

5 hrs ago | 155 Views

Awareness on prevention of Novel Coronavirus

5 hrs ago | 288 Views

Chamisa accused of using politicians from Matabeleland only to discard them later

5 hrs ago | 1251 Views

Mujuru snubs Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF

5 hrs ago | 2238 Views

Cattle slaughters decrease 11%

5 hrs ago | 234 Views

Axed Zanu-PF youth leaders in extortion storm

5 hrs ago | 1775 Views

Market rejects Zimdollar

5 hrs ago | 1671 Views

Chamisa meets Bulawayo's divided structures

5 hrs ago | 278 Views

Man threatens to shoot employee for quitting job

5 hrs ago | 700 Views

MDC's night of long knives in Masvingo

5 hrs ago | 330 Views

Bulawayo leads in youth internet connectivity

5 hrs ago | 78 Views

Chamisa's security detail assaults ZBC cameraman

5 hrs ago | 372 Views

Chamisa's MP arrested for 'corruption’

5 hrs ago | 891 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days