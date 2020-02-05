16 new magistrates sworn in

News / National

by Staff reporter

ACTING Chief Magistrate Munamato Mutevedzi has said the 16 newly sworn in crop of magistrates is set to increase the rate at which cases are cleared as it brings the total number of magistrates to around 235.In an interview after swearing in the 16 new magistrates this Tuesday morning at the Harare magistrate court, he said the new crop will enhance the efficiency of the judicial service system in terms of clearance of cases."The 16 newly sworn in magistrates brings the total number of magistrates to around 235, and those additions always makes us happier because of the level and number of cases coming into court.If you read from our statistics the number of cases coming into court is increasing every year. So that also calls for an increase in manpower. So the addition of the 16 magistrates is quite a welcome relief and it will certainly boost our numbers in the court and increase the rate at which we clear cases," said the Acting Chief Magistrate, Mutevedzi.The Prosecutor General, Kumbirai Hodzi implored the new magistrates to uphold professionalism."There might be temptations and pressures, however, you must steady fast refuse those. You are high members of society now you occupy a very important role in society," he said.A total of 15 female magistrates and 1 male were sworn in. The 16 are Linda Zwere, Anna Jerita Chimweta, Samantha Dhlamini, Cherily Shingirirai Tembo, Lenia Khumalo, Ndumiso Khumalo, Rutendo Machingura, Lisa Mutendereki, Jarius Mutsekwa, Audrey Vimbai Muzhingi, Meenal Muneshkumar Narotam, Amanda Nkosinathi Ndlovu, Conceptor Ngwerume, Sharon Nxongo, Ntombizodwa Sibanda, Tofara Hwara.