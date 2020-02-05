Man stabs villager in a quarrel at a beer drinking party

News / National

by Stephen Jakes

A 31-YEAR-OLD man from Ntabazinduna in Matabeleland North stabbed a villager with a knife over a quarrel during a beer drinking party at Gwenyukwenyu village.This was heard by the Bulawayo magistrate Tinashe Tashaya when Prince Ncube (31) appeared before him charged with assault.He was not asked to plead to charge and remanded in custody to February 26.The court was told that on February 9 at around 7pm, Phathisani Mpofu (42) and Ncube were drinking beer together at Gwenyukwenyu village in Ntabazinduna.It is alleged that while they were drinking beer they picked a quarrel which degenerated into a fight and Ncube produced a knife which he used to stab Mpofu on the left arm.Ncube was arrested by the villagers. Mpofu was referred to the hospital where he received medical treatment.A report was made to the police which led to Ncube's arrest.