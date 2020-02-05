Latest News Editor's Choice


Man dies in Honda Fit and Falcon College bus head-on collision

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
ONE person is reported dead after a Falcon College bus was involved in a head-on collision with a Honda Fit vehicle along the Bulawayo-Gwanda road on Wednesday.

Eyewitnesses said the driver of the Honda Fit vehicle, who was allegedly driving on the wrong lane in misty weather, died on the spot.

The Falcon College bus was carrying five members of staff who all escaped with minor injuries.

Falcon college school head Mr Dave van Wyk in a statement issued to parents said he had already been to the crash scene.

"One of the Falcon College buses was involved in an accident this morning.  Some of our workers who were on the bus sustained minor injuries; no students or teachers were on the bus. A Honda Fit, travelling in the wrong lane (overtaking on a blind rise in wet, misty conditions) smashed head-on into our 27-seater bus.  The Honda driver who was, mercifully, the only occupant of the car, died instantly.  I have personally just returned from the accident scene," said Mr van Wyk.



Source - chronicle

