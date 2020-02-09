Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

BREAKING: Malawi Constitutional court orders fresh elections

by Mandla Ndlovu
1 hr ago | Views
Reports coming from Malawi have confirmed that the Constitutional Court has dismissed all applications by President Peter Mutharika and the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC)  to stay and suspend enforcement of the court ruling of February  3 which ordered that new elections should be held.

The constitutional court threw out arguments of costs likely to attached to running of an election as well campaign for the candidate, saying democracy is an inherently expensive process.

Mutharika's lawyer Charles Chidongondo Mhango said he accepts the ruling by the apex court.

Holding of new election in Malawi is to cost Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) about US$60 million.

MEC chair, Jane Ansah had tried to tell the court that holding of the polls in July this year, as directed by the Constitutional Court, could be impossible, saying there is need to gather enough resources and preparations for it to be successful.

This is a developing story…



Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'You will be in Chikurubi prison soon' Mliswa told

11 mins ago | 110 Views

Zacc to investigate corruption in sports

29 mins ago | 34 Views

Two missing after Binga floods

30 mins ago | 38 Views

'Zimbabwe's future is exciting' says Mthuli Ncube

48 mins ago | 179 Views

Perence Shiri's bloody history detailed

2 hrs ago | 1068 Views

Econet taps AR to launch YoPlay Hunt game - a 1st in Africa

2 hrs ago | 219 Views

Man dies in Honda Fit and Falcon College bus head-on collision

4 hrs ago | 1860 Views

Chiwenga's wife denied access to matrimonal home again

4 hrs ago | 2607 Views

Tsenengamu refuses to go for Zanu-PF political orientation

5 hrs ago | 2616 Views

By-Election results do not represent will of the people

5 hrs ago | 1162 Views

Man stabs villager in a quarrel at a beer drinking party

5 hrs ago | 595 Views

Mnangagwa gives cops a salary rise

5 hrs ago | 3611 Views

Mutsvangwa feud with Tagwirei exposed

5 hrs ago | 3872 Views

Naming, shaming not Zanu-PF policy, says Chinamasa

6 hrs ago | 1440 Views

16 new magistrates sworn in

6 hrs ago | 942 Views

Chamisa ally wants Chinese nationals barred from entering Zimbabwe

7 hrs ago | 1071 Views

WATCH: Mnangagwa upbeat about deliberations at AU summit

7 hrs ago | 983 Views

Maize meal 'cartel' boss evades MPs over US$27m RBZ payment

7 hrs ago | 961 Views

MDC attacks Mnangagwa for 'misleading' AU

7 hrs ago | 1064 Views

Jonathan Moyo sponsored Chamisa 2018 Presidential campaign

7 hrs ago | 1843 Views

The people using Tsenengamu and Matutu exposed

7 hrs ago | 2949 Views

US$17.7 million loan blocked foreigners from Feruka pipeline

8 hrs ago | 754 Views

Youths corner Zanu-PF MP

8 hrs ago | 1088 Views

Rushinga elders dance for Auxillia Mnangagwa

8 hrs ago | 865 Views

Kalisto Gwanetsa reads riot act to school heads over poor results

8 hrs ago | 477 Views

Herentals match-fixing details emerge

8 hrs ago | 475 Views

Zimbabwe police pay schedule leaked to the media

8 hrs ago | 2967 Views

Floods wreak havoc in Binga

9 hrs ago | 973 Views

Chamisa throws another curve ball at Masvingo mayor's faction

9 hrs ago | 795 Views

Mnangagwa blundered by jumping into AfCFTA deep end

9 hrs ago | 1758 Views

Zimbabwe, South Africa to operate One-Stop Border Post in 2024

10 hrs ago | 1459 Views

De-Jongh buzzing at Songani signing

10 hrs ago | 771 Views

Zimbabwe charms ICC

10 hrs ago | 807 Views

Killer Zivhu doles out cheaper pads

10 hrs ago | 502 Views

Zimbabwe military dominates civilian space

10 hrs ago | 2328 Views

Headmaster kills self ahead of AGM

10 hrs ago | 2574 Views

Sextortion haunts women

10 hrs ago | 1397 Views

PSL rejects flock to Bulawayo City

10 hrs ago | 675 Views

RG's Office cashier in court over US$32 000

10 hrs ago | 730 Views

Workmates clash over boss

10 hrs ago | 1222 Views

Some degrees to become obsolete

10 hrs ago | 3656 Views

Mupfumira granted relief

10 hrs ago | 809 Views

Chamisa accused of using politicians from Matabeleland only to discard them later

11 hrs ago | 2172 Views

Mujuru snubs Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF

11 hrs ago | 3029 Views

Axed Zanu-PF youth leaders in extortion storm

11 hrs ago | 2600 Views

Market rejects Zimdollar

11 hrs ago | 2137 Views

Chamisa meets Bulawayo's divided structures

11 hrs ago | 333 Views

Man threatens to shoot employee for quitting job

11 hrs ago | 872 Views

MDC's night of long knives in Masvingo

11 hrs ago | 381 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days