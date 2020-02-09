BREAKING: Malawi Constitutional court orders fresh elections

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu



This is a developing story…



Reports coming from Malawi have confirmed that the Constitutional Court has dismissed all applications by President Peter Mutharika and the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) to stay and suspend enforcement of the court ruling of February 3 which ordered that new elections should be held.The constitutional court threw out arguments of costs likely to attached to running of an election as well campaign for the candidate, saying democracy is an inherently expensive process.Mutharika's lawyer Charles Chidongondo Mhango said he accepts the ruling by the apex court.Holding of new election in Malawi is to cost Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) about US$60 million.MEC chair, Jane Ansah had tried to tell the court that holding of the polls in July this year, as directed by the Constitutional Court, could be impossible, saying there is need to gather enough resources and preparations for it to be successful.