Two missing after Binga floods
Two people are missing after they were swept away by floods that hit Matabeleland North's Binga district on Monday.
So far one person has been reported dead as the Civil Protection Unit (CPU) continues rescuing and evacuating marooned villagers.
More details to follow....
Source - the herald