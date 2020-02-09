Latest News Editor's Choice


Zacc to investigate corruption in sports

by Staff reporter
1 min ago | Views
THE Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) will soon be investigating growing reports of corruption in the sports sector that includes abuse of public funds and age cheating by national sports associations and other sports bodies in a bid to enforce sanity in the industry.

This emerged during a meeting between the Sports and Recreation Commission board chairman Gerald Mlotshwa and Zacc chairperson Justice Loice Matanda Moyo at the Zacc offices in Harare on Monday.

More to follow....

Source - chronicle

