Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'You will be in Chikurubi prison soon' Mliswa told

by Mandla Ndlovu
16 secs ago | Views
Norton Member of Parliament Temba Mliswa has been warned that his time is up and he will be jailed at Chikurubi Maximum prison for allegedly taking over companies belonging to British businessman Paul Westwood illegally.

In a tweet on Wednesday Westwood said, "Enjoy this while U can as very soon U will be in Chikirubi prison for the heinous crimes U committed against humanity!! Farm workers, my company workers, Jenny Parsons, Citizens in the UK and of course myself! Your time is up and justice will prevail soon!!"

In a letter to President Emmerson Mnangagwa in 2018, Westwood claimed that Mliswa threatened to kill him and rape his wife prompting him to flee the country.

Read the full letter below:

Hon Mliswa used the previous President Mr Robert. G. Mugabes name in vain for personal Gain/Greed to illegally seize my companies Noshio Motors and Benbar! He claimed Mr Mugabe sanctioned this illegal seizure in line with the indiginization law.

On 18 December 2009. He wrongfully and illegally seize my companies Noshio Motors (Pvt) Ltd incorporating Benbar/Tromps using a fake Banda Trust Mafia style dirty politics and his uncle Didymus Mutasa. He stated he is Untouchable and above the law as he has powerful connections. He is obstructing the judiciary from doing their work in a professional manner.

Mr President you condemn corrupt and illegal activities and recently gave a white farmer back the land. The country is wooing back FDI yet my companies were illegally seized by Hon Mliswa. My ONLY Crime white British FDI working with the amazing people of Zimbabwe. I was forced to flee Zimbabwe, with nothing but a suitcase due to death threats on my life. In the process I illegally LOST my entire investment, over One Million Pounds!

Hon T.P. Mliswa, SEVERELY VIOLATED MY HUMAN AND PROPERTY RIGHTS. He threatened to rape my Belgian wife, kidnap my two Belgian boys and KILL me!!

Didymus Mutasa lied to the previous President. He was Presidential affairs Minister at the time. He made sure his Nephew, son and others were acquitted bribing magistrates Never Katiyo and Morgan Nemadire as well as abusing his office. Johannes Tomanna (who was Mliswa s lawyer in 2000 during the Land Invasions) Prematurely closed my case without allowing FOUR other state witnesses to testify.



Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zacc to investigate corruption in sports

18 mins ago | 22 Views

Two missing after Binga floods

19 mins ago | 23 Views

'Zimbabwe's future is exciting' says Mthuli Ncube

37 mins ago | 108 Views

BREAKING: Malawi Constitutional court orders fresh elections

59 mins ago | 401 Views

Perence Shiri's bloody history detailed

1 hr ago | 902 Views

Econet taps AR to launch YoPlay Hunt game - a 1st in Africa

2 hrs ago | 203 Views

Man dies in Honda Fit and Falcon College bus head-on collision

4 hrs ago | 1799 Views

Chiwenga's wife denied access to matrimonal home again

4 hrs ago | 2481 Views

Tsenengamu refuses to go for Zanu-PF political orientation

5 hrs ago | 2565 Views

By-Election results do not represent will of the people

5 hrs ago | 1147 Views

Man stabs villager in a quarrel at a beer drinking party

5 hrs ago | 585 Views

Mnangagwa gives cops a salary rise

5 hrs ago | 3569 Views

Mutsvangwa feud with Tagwirei exposed

5 hrs ago | 3808 Views

Naming, shaming not Zanu-PF policy, says Chinamasa

6 hrs ago | 1426 Views

16 new magistrates sworn in

6 hrs ago | 938 Views

Chamisa ally wants Chinese nationals barred from entering Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 1062 Views

WATCH: Mnangagwa upbeat about deliberations at AU summit

6 hrs ago | 973 Views

Maize meal 'cartel' boss evades MPs over US$27m RBZ payment

6 hrs ago | 955 Views

MDC attacks Mnangagwa for 'misleading' AU

6 hrs ago | 1035 Views

Jonathan Moyo sponsored Chamisa 2018 Presidential campaign

7 hrs ago | 1802 Views

The people using Tsenengamu and Matutu exposed

7 hrs ago | 2932 Views

US$17.7 million loan blocked foreigners from Feruka pipeline

7 hrs ago | 748 Views

Youths corner Zanu-PF MP

7 hrs ago | 1077 Views

Rushinga elders dance for Auxillia Mnangagwa

8 hrs ago | 855 Views

Kalisto Gwanetsa reads riot act to school heads over poor results

8 hrs ago | 473 Views

Herentals match-fixing details emerge

8 hrs ago | 469 Views

Zimbabwe police pay schedule leaked to the media

8 hrs ago | 2946 Views

Floods wreak havoc in Binga

8 hrs ago | 965 Views

Chamisa throws another curve ball at Masvingo mayor's faction

8 hrs ago | 791 Views

Mnangagwa blundered by jumping into AfCFTA deep end

9 hrs ago | 1741 Views

Zimbabwe, South Africa to operate One-Stop Border Post in 2024

10 hrs ago | 1459 Views

De-Jongh buzzing at Songani signing

10 hrs ago | 770 Views

Zimbabwe charms ICC

10 hrs ago | 798 Views

Killer Zivhu doles out cheaper pads

10 hrs ago | 501 Views

Zimbabwe military dominates civilian space

10 hrs ago | 2315 Views

Headmaster kills self ahead of AGM

10 hrs ago | 2567 Views

Sextortion haunts women

10 hrs ago | 1389 Views

PSL rejects flock to Bulawayo City

10 hrs ago | 669 Views

RG's Office cashier in court over US$32 000

10 hrs ago | 729 Views

Workmates clash over boss

10 hrs ago | 1219 Views

Some degrees to become obsolete

10 hrs ago | 3612 Views

Mupfumira granted relief

10 hrs ago | 807 Views

Chamisa accused of using politicians from Matabeleland only to discard them later

11 hrs ago | 2163 Views

Mujuru snubs Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF

11 hrs ago | 3013 Views

Axed Zanu-PF youth leaders in extortion storm

11 hrs ago | 2584 Views

Market rejects Zimdollar

11 hrs ago | 2129 Views

Chamisa meets Bulawayo's divided structures

11 hrs ago | 331 Views

Man threatens to shoot employee for quitting job

11 hrs ago | 870 Views

MDC's night of long knives in Masvingo

11 hrs ago | 381 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days