Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

South Africa locksdown

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
The National Coronavirus Command Council has decided to enforce a nation-wide lockdown for 21 days with effect from midnight on Thursday 26 March, ending on April 16th, 2020.

Full speech from The President

Key Points:

From midnight on Thursday 26 March until midnight on Thursday 16 April, all South Africans will have to stay at home.

The categories of people who will be exempted from this lockdown are the following: health workers in the public and private sectors, emergency personnel, those in security services – such as the police, traffic officers, military medical personnel, soldiers – and other persons necessary for our response to the pandemic.

It will also include those involved in the production, distribution and supply of food and basic goods, essential banking services, the maintenance of power, water and telecommunications services, laboratory services, and the provision of medical and hygiene products. A full list of essential personnel will be published.

Individuals will not be allowed to leave their homes except under strictly controlled circumstances, such as to seek medical care, buy food, medicine and other supplies or collect a social grant.

Temporary shelters that meet the necessary hygiene standards will be identified for homeless people. Sites are also being identified for quarantine and self-isolation for people who cannot self-isolate at home.

All shops and businesses will be closed, except for pharmacies, laboratories, banks, essential financial and payment services, including the JSE, supermarkets, petrol stations and health care providers.

Companies that are essential to the production and transportation of food, basic goods and medical supplies will remain open.

We will publish a full list of the categories of businesses that should remain open.

Companies whose operations require continuous processes such as furnaces, underground mine operations will be required to make arrangements for care and maintenance to avoid damage to their continuous operations.

Firms that are able to continue their operations remotely should do so.


Provision will be made for essential transport services to continue, including transport for essential staff and for patients who need to be managed elsewhere.

This nationwide lockdown will be accompanied by a public health management program which will significantly increase screening, testing, contact tracing, and medical management.

Community health teams will focus on expanding screening and testing where people live, focusing first on high density and high-risk areas.

To ensure that hospitals are not overwhelmed, a system will be put in place for 'centralized patient management' for severe cases and ‘decentralized primary care' for mild cases.

Emergency water supplies – using water storage tanks, water tankers, boreholes, and communal standpipes – are being provided to informal settlements and rural areas.

A number of additional measures will be implemented with immediate effect to strengthen prevention measures. Some of those measures are that:

South African citizens and residents arriving from high-risk countries will automatically be placed under quarantine for 14 days.

Non-South Africans arriving on flights from high-risk countries we prohibited a week ago will be turned back.

International flights to Lanseria Airport will be temporarily suspended.

International travelers who arrived in South Africa after 9 March 2020 from high-risk countries will be confined to their hotels until they have completed a 14-day period of quarantine.

Source - cnbcafrica

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Fleeing illegal miner jumps to his death

20 mins ago | 19 Views

The Commemoration of African Heroes and Heroines Workshop

47 mins ago | 25 Views

'Ban social media corona virus chit-chat' argue Zanu PF - fearful truth will open our eyes, at last

51 mins ago | 70 Views

Zimbabwe to benefit from Jack Ma's coronavirus equipment donation

1 hr ago | 219 Views

Coronavirus death spikes in Europe while Zimbabwe sees nothing wrong

6 hrs ago | 2361 Views

BREAKING: Zimbabwe bans weddings for 2 months

6 hrs ago | 2045 Views

Zimbabwe among world's unhappiest countries

8 hrs ago | 2190 Views

Chamisa's supporters assault Ziyambi

8 hrs ago | 2588 Views

Government speaks on Zororo Makamba's death

8 hrs ago | 7397 Views

Avoid hand shakes to control COVID-19, says Mangwana

9 hrs ago | 1212 Views

Chamisa's supporters assault Ziyambi

9 hrs ago | 1540 Views

Minor dies in a scotch cart accident

9 hrs ago | 967 Views

Did they receive counselling after the war?

9 hrs ago | 1523 Views

Zimbabwe women still vulnerable to sex trafficking

9 hrs ago | 543 Views

Selmor cancels shows, adopts online streaming

9 hrs ago | 222 Views

Jaure suffers head injury

9 hrs ago | 974 Views

Zimbabwe doctors issue strike threat

9 hrs ago | 1402 Views

Ex-CIO Boss Happyton Bonyongwe urged to write a book

10 hrs ago | 2675 Views

BREAKING: Zororo Makamba dies of coronavirus

11 hrs ago | 27175 Views

WATCH: More coronavirus myths to ignore

11 hrs ago | 1485 Views

'Corona Virus does not affect black people' a myth - Mahere

12 hrs ago | 2411 Views

'Only Minister of Health to report on corona virus' - fake news, no clue what's happening and don't care

12 hrs ago | 1253 Views

Zimbabwe government's land for compensation offer is misleading

12 hrs ago | 748 Views

ULoyiko to perform the gukurahundi play in America

13 hrs ago | 401 Views

Woman who tested positive for Covid-19 in UK from Zim 'infected many along the way'?

14 hrs ago | 4626 Views

Presidential Affairs minister Gumbo assesses EMA project in Beitbridge

14 hrs ago | 428 Views

Foreigners leaving Zimbabwe in fear of lack of preparedness to prevent Covid-19 outbreak

14 hrs ago | 2452 Views

TNF partners must not agree on poverty datum line based on false assumption - ZCTU

14 hrs ago | 572 Views

State of our hospitals is not up to standard in medical stocks: MP

15 hrs ago | 492 Views

Army disowns robbery gang 'soldier'

16 hrs ago | 2420 Views

Police arrest 700 illegal forex dealers

16 hrs ago | 2146 Views

Zimbabwe police to enforce Covid-19 induced social distancing

16 hrs ago | 1371 Views

EcoCash increases transaction limits

16 hrs ago | 2557 Views

New twist to Ginimbi case

16 hrs ago | 2559 Views

MDC vows to fight Zanu PF vagaries

16 hrs ago | 671 Views

Mnangagwa and his dark sense of humour

16 hrs ago | 4669 Views

Mnangagwa's dumoped regalia lands MP in hot soup

16 hrs ago | 3115 Views

Machete gangsters go underground

16 hrs ago | 771 Views

Mnangagwa is sucked into multi-million Zisco assets stripping

16 hrs ago | 921 Views

Zesa's US$500m plan to end load-shedding

16 hrs ago | 704 Views

Chamisa's MDC suspends meetings

16 hrs ago | 1018 Views

MDC wins ward 2 in Chegutu

16 hrs ago | 863 Views

Bulawayo braces for another dry year

16 hrs ago | 228 Views

Obert Mpofu under fire over Nkomo

16 hrs ago | 1260 Views

eNCA peddled fake news on Zimbabwe Covid-19 cases

16 hrs ago | 890 Views

Bulawayo hospitals get 'dead' equipment

16 hrs ago | 264 Views

Fuel service station operators cry foul

16 hrs ago | 628 Views

Bulawayo to run dry by September

16 hrs ago | 266 Views

5 family members die on way to funeral

16 hrs ago | 1202 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days