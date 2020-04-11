Latest News Editor's Choice


Chamisa, Khupe engage in spiritual warfare

by Staff reporter
11 Apr 2020 at 20:28hrs | Views
The Movement for Democratic Change (MDC-T) president Thokozani Khupe and her political rival Nelson Chamisa, whose two-year court battle ended with Chamisa on the losing side, have each begun digging deep into the Bible for verses that seem to attack the opponent.

Chamisa recently lost the legitimacy court case at the Supreme Court, which ruled that Khupe is reinstated the interim party leader for the next 90 days ahead of an extraordinary congress.

It was Chamisa who escalated the fight to a spiritual level after he took a quote from the Bible, which some of his followers interpreted to mean he was comparing himself to Jesus who was betrayed by his close lieutenant, Judas.

Thursday evening, Chamisa wrote on Twitter: "Then one of the Twelve, the one called Judas Iscariot, went to the chief priests and asked, "What are you willing to give me if I hand Him over to you?"And they set out for him thirty pieces of silver. So from then on Judas looked for an opportunity to betray Jesus. Matt 26:14-16."



A few hours later, Khupe went biblical as well, quoting from the Book of Psalms: "If the foundations are destroyed, what can the righteous do?"



Khupe captioned her tweet with an image of the MDC Vanguard, a bloodletting group of youths who were unleashed on her at the funeral of founding party leader Morgan Tsvangirai in February 2018.

Although Chamisa at the time promised to institute disciplinary actions against the youths who also attacked Obert Gutu and Douglas Mwonzora, no action was taken ever since.

It took an MDC official in rural Gokwe, Elias Mashavira, to challenge Chamisa at the courts.

The High Court ruled that Chamisa was illegitimate and must pave way for an extraordinary congress.

However, Chamisa appealed against the ruling at the Supreme Court, and lost the case in the judgment delivered early last week.

Source - zimbabbwevoices

Most Popular In 7 Days