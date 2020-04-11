Billiat denies donating food parcels to Zimbabweans in South Africa

News / National

by Staff reporter

The foundation of Kaizer Chiefs star Khama Billiat has denied reports that he and his Amakhosi teammate Willard Katsande were planning to give food parcels to Zimbabweans living in Soweto.The Khama Billiat Foundation has done charity work in Zimbabwe donating to schools in Harare.Recent posts on social media suggested the Amakhosi forward was set to donate food parcels to Zimbabweans living in Soweto on 12 April during the national lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak.Billat's foundation has dismissed these reports stating they don't have any plans of donating food parcels yet."From Khama Billiat Foundation we would like to unreservedly distance ourselves from the claims circulating around social media platforms an internet spreading false information about Mr. Khama Billiat and his colleagues donating food parcels for Zimbabweans on the 12th of April 2020 in Soweto."Mr Billiat and foundation have nothing planned regarding any sort of public donations knowing well it'll put many lives at risk. We respect lockdown conditions made by the Government and will continue to do so until the official period," read the statement from the foundation.